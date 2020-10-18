Patriots' Jermaine Eluemunor questionable to return vs. Broncos with ankle injury

In the first quarter, quarterback Cam Newton crashed into Eluemunor after getting sacked for a loss of nine yards. Eluemunor remained on the field for several moments, noticeably in pain. With assistance from the medical staff, he slowly and gingerly walked off the field, putting little weight on his right ankle.

Patriots right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is questionable to return after exiting Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury.

With Eluemunor sidelined, rookie Michael Onwenu shifted to right tackle and 2019 fourth-round draft pick Hjalte Froholdt came in to replace Onwenu at right guard.

New England’s offensive line is already without starting center David Andrews, who is on injured reserve, and starting right guard Shaq Mason, who was placed on the COVID-IR list. Backup center James Ferentz was also placed on the COVID-IR list last week.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler is also questionable to return, after suffering an elbow injury. Butler was initially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

