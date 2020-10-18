Steelers keep Browns in their place with another rout in AFC’s oldest rivalry

Ben Roethlisberger added 162 yards passing and a score as the Steelers extended the Browns' skid at Heinz Field to 17, their last win in Pittsburgh coming Oct. 5, 2003. Cleveland (4-2) couldn’t stop a defense that sacked aching Baker Mayfield four times, picked him off twice, and chased him late in the third quarter with the game out of reach. The NFL’s top rushing offense managed 75 yards on the ground, 113 below its season average.

James Conner ran for 101 yards and a touchdown, and the Pittsburgh Steelers battered the Browns, 38-7, on Sunday to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1978 and throw cold water on the best Cleveland start since 1994.

Advertisement

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a Mayfield pass and raced 33 yards to the end zone for an early 10-0 lead. His second interception set up Roethlisberger’s ridiculously easy 28-yard touchdown throw to James Washington late in the second quarter. That gave the Steelers a 24-0 advantage they never flirted with giving away.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett, in his first action against the Steelers since his ugly fight with quarterback Mason Rudolph last November, got his AFC-leading seventh sack with a takedown of Roethlisberger late in the second quarter. While Rudolph did replace Roethlisberger midway through the fourth quarter, by then Garrett was on the sideline. The two did not appear to interact during the postgame handshake.

Ravens 30, Eagles 28 — Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and ran 37 yards for another as Baltimore (5-1) held on over depleted Philadelphia (1-4-1), which nearly came from 17-0 down, but had a potential tying 2-point run by Carson Wentz stuffed with 1:55 remaining. The Eagles — who did not attempt an extra point, going 2-for-4 on conversion tries — came in missing seven offensive starters, including four offensive linemen, and then lost two running back Miles Sanders in the third quarter and tight end Zach Ertz in the fourth. Wentz tossed two TD passes and was sacked six times. Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, was efficient, passing for 186 yards and rushing for 108.

Advertisement

Bears 23, Panthers 16 — Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, his defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times, and Chicago (5-1) won its third straight road game to begin the season. Bridgewater, consistently under duress, was held to a season-low 216 yards passing and was intercepted twice for Carolina (3-3), which had won three straight. Down, 20-6, late in the third quarter, the Panthers — who led in both yardage and time of possession — had two chances to tie it late. D.J. Moore couldn’t haul in a one-handed catch on fourth down from the Chicago 36, though, and DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepted Bridgewater after Carolina got the ball back.

Colts 31, Bengals 27 — Philip Rivers authored the biggest regular-season comeback in Colts franchise history, erasing a 21-0 second-quarter deficit with three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead, 14-yard score to Jack Doyle on the first play of the fourth quarter. Rivers wound up 29 of 44 with 371 yards and one interception for host Indianapolis (4-2). Rodrigo Sanchez added a 40-yard field goal and Julian Blackmon picked off Joe Burrow with 39 seconds left to seal the fifth time Cincinnati (1-4-1) has blown a 21-point lead in franchise history. Down, 28-27, the Bengals could have taken the lead with a 48-yard field goal with 8:02 to play, but Randy Bullock hit the right upright. Rookie receiver Tee Higgins had six receptions for a season-high 125 yards from Joe Burrow, who was 25 of 39 with 313 yards and the pick.

Advertisement

Lions 34, Jaguars 16 — Rookie D’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Detroit (2-3) made a double-digit lead hold up for the first time after losing its last six games in which it held one. Matthew Stafford completed 19 of 31 passes for 223 yards, with an interception on a tipped pass and a 1-yard TD toss to T.J. Hockenson on fourth down; he’s now thrown for a score against every NFL team but his Lions. Kenny Golladay finished with four receptions for 105 yards, making it the first time since 2013 that Detroit produced a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver in the same game. Host Jacksonville (1-5) has lost five straight, allowing at least 30 points in all of them.

Giants 20, Washington 19 — In East Rutherford, N.J., rookie Tae Crowder — Mr. Irrelevant in April’s draft — scooped up a Kyle Allen fumble and ran 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:28 to play, the Giants (1-5) and Joe Judge earning their first win when Ron Rivera tried to win with a 2-point conversion in the final minute. After a 22-yard Allen touchdown pass to Cam Sims with 36 seconds left to cap a 10-play, 75-yard march, Allen evaded pressure with no one open, but threw incomplete for Washington (1-5). Daniel Jones was New York’s leading rusher with 74 yards, but threw for just 112 and ended a nine-minute drive with an interception as Washington erased a 10-point deficit.

Advertisement

Falcons 40, Vikings 23 — In Minneapolis, Julio Jones returned from injury to catch two of Matt Ryan’s four touchdown passes, as Atlanta (1-5) turned three first-half Kirk Cousins interceptions into 17 points and won its first under interim coach Raheem Morris; head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired last Sunday night. Minnesota (1-5) had only rookies available at cornerback for more than half of the game, and Ryan completed 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards. Jones, who missed all but one half of the previous three games with hamstring trouble, had eight receptions for 137 of those. With the NFL’s leading rusher, Dalvin Cook, out with a groin injury, the Vikings netted only 32 rushing yards.