Sunday’s marquee matchup pits Tom Brady and the Buccaneers against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

They’ve been in the NFL a collective 37 years, but quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have only faced off twice. That changes on Sunday, when the Green Bay Packers visit Tampa Bay to take on Brady and the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

The all-time series between the two stars is tied at 1-1. Most recently, Brady and the Patriots beat the Packers, 31-17, in 2018 in New England. They lost on the road in Green Bay, 26-21, in 2014.

This time around, Rodgers comes in packing some power: The Packers are 4-0, and have won their last nine regular-season games. They’re the first team in NFL history to score at least 150 points and not commit a turnover through the first four games in a season. And get this: They have scored at least 30 points in each of their first four games without turning over the ball. The only team to have a longer streak than that? The Patriots, of course, who did it in seven straight games in 2010.