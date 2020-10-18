Torey Krug bids Boston a fond farewell: “I leave with some amazing memories”

Boston Bruins fans may have had lumps in their throats on Oct. 9 when defenseman Torey Krug signed a seven-year deal worth $45.5 million with the St. Louis Blues, ending a run in Boston that began in 2012. Krug, 29, who signed with the Bruins as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, officially said goodbye Sunday morning via an Instagram post, saying he was “so grateful that [my wife] Melanie and I could call Boston home for the last 8 years. I have no words to describe how much the city, my teammates, and the fans mean to us,” Krug wrote. He thanked the Bruins organization “for the opportunity to grow as a player and a person,” his teammates “for the amazing memories and what will be lifelong bonds,” and Bruins fans and the community “for embracing my family as one of your own.” Krug played in 523 regular-season games and 75 playoff games for the Bruins and was a member of the 2013 and 2019 Stanley Cup Final teams, both of which came up short. “I truly feel terrible that I couldn’t help bring another Stanley Cup to Boston but I leave with some amazing memories and having played with Hall of Famers on some truly special teams,” wrote Krug, who scored 67 goals and had 270 assists for the Bruins in the regular season and 11 goals and 41 assists in 75 playoff games.

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced. Brohm, who was awaiting a second test to confirm the initial result, was isolating at his home. The Boilermakers are scheduled to host Iowa in their season opener Saturday when the Big Ten Conference begins its virus-delayed, eight-game, conference-only season. Brohm was the latest major-college football coach to have tested positive for COVID-19, joining Florida’s Dan Mullen, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin and Kansas' Les Miles. Saban was cleared to coach the Crimson Tide on Saturday, three days after a false positive test . . . Starting quarterback Devin Leary could miss the rest of the regular season for No. 23 North Carolina State after having surgery Sunday for a leg injury suffered in a win against Duke. Leary had surgery a day after breaking the fibula bone in his left leg. He is expected to miss four to eight weeks.

Clemson remains atop AP Top 25 poll

Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks. The Crimson Tide ran away from Georgia, 41-24, on Saturday night to make the case to be No. 1, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Tigers, who received 54 out of 62 first-place votes after defending their turf with a historic 73-7 blowout win at Georgia Tech. The 66-point rout was the largest ever in an Atlantic Coast Conference football game. The Crimson Tide got the remaining eight first-place votes. Notre Dame moved up to a season-high No. 3, Georgia dropped one spot to No. 4 while Ohio State moved up to No. 5 a week before the Big Ten starts playing. North Carolina took a big fall, dropping nine spots to No. 14 after losing at Florida State. Oklahoma State was No. 6, with Texas A&M, Penn State, Cincinnati and Florida rounding out the top 10.

Boxing

Lopez unifies lightweight division

Teofimo Lopez had some pointed words for his many doubters late Saturday night in Las Vegas, demanding respect after overcoming long odds to upset Vasiliy Lomachenko and unify the lightweight division. The 23-year-old native of Brooklyn, N.Y., unveiled a considerable boxing acumen beyond the raw power he leaned on in previous fights to win by judge’s scores of 119-109, 117-113 and 116-112. As a result, Lopez (16-0, 12 knockouts) retained his own International Boxing Federation title while wresting Lomanchenko’s World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Council “franchise” championships.

MLB

Marlins part ways with president of baseball ops

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said the team was not renewing the contract of Michael Hill, who had a 19-season tenure with the club. Hill spent the last six seasons as president of baseball operations, providing continuity after a 2017 change in ownership, and helped steer the Marlins through a coronavirus outbreak that nearly derailed their truncated 2020 season. The Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Atlanta and exceeded all outside expectations, finishing helped steer the Marlins through a coronavirus outbreak that nearly derailed their season. The Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Atlanta and exceeded all outside expectations with a young, patchwork roster that finished above .500 (31-29) for the first time since 2009 and earned their first playoff appearance in 17 years after losing 105 games last year. Hill had a hand in the record $325 million, 13-year contract Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Marlins in 2014. He later was involved in trading Stanton and All-Stars Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto as the Marlins rebuilt from the farm system up under Jeter.

Miscellany

Sports columnist Hartman dies, at 100

Minnesota sports columnist and radio personality Sid Hartman, an old-school home team booster who once ran the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers and achieved nearly as much celebrity as some of the athletes he covered, died Sunday. He was 100. Hartman, whose first newspaper column was published in 1945, died surrounded by his family, Star Tribune sports editor Chris Carr said. “It’s a sad day,” Carr told The Associated Press. “He is the Star Tribune in many ways, at least in the sports department. It speaks to his amazing life that even and 100 and a half years old, he passes away and we still can’t believe it.” Hartman kept up his age-defying pace even after his 100th birthday party on March 15 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He continued to write three columns per week for the Star Tribune as a centenarian, four during football season, and served as co-host of a Sunday morning radio show in Minneapolis . . . Andrey Rublev joined Novak Djokovic as the only men to win four tour singles titles in the ATP’s pandemic-shortened 2020 season as he beat Borna Coric 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the final of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. The win brings Rublev closer to securing a spot at the ATP Finals next month after he moved into the top 10 of the rankings for the first time. The Russian player won the Qatar and Adelaide titles in January and added the Hamburg title last month..

