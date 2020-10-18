Torey Krug thanks Bruins fans, organization in heartfelt Instagram post

Bruins fans may have had lumps in their throats when defenseman Torey Krug signed an eight-year deal with the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9, ending a run in Boston that began in 2012.

Krug officially said goodbye Sunday morning via an Instagram post, saying he was “never a fan of these types of posts, but it felt necessary as my only means to connect with you guys.”

“I am so grateful that [my wife] Melanie and I could call Boston home for the last 8 years. I have no words to describe how much the city, my teammates, and the fans mean to us,” Krug began.