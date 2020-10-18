Vietnam landslide hits army camp, buries 22 personnel

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A landslide in central Vietnam on Sunday buried at least 22 army personnel, just a week after another landslide killed 13 as heavy rains continued to pound the region, state media reported.

The latest landslide sent rock and earth crushing into an army camp at the foot of a mountain following a week of incessant rain in Quang Tri province, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

Eight people were able to escape while the 22 others are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble.