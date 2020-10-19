This week’s TV: Network shows return, Nicole Kidman’s new crime drama, and the final debate

One of the most common questions I’ve been getting from readers in these pandemic times is, “When will [my favorite network series] return?”

Well, it’s starting to happen this week. The networks are beginning to get back into the action in earnest when it comes to scripted comedies and dramas, after having been stalled by the pandemic. Most of the returning (non-animated) network shows were postponed over the summer as executives dealt with the challenges of creating safe workspaces. Thus the excess of TV game shows and reality TV right now in primetime.

But “Saturday Night Live” came back early this month, and this week brings a trio of returning ABC family comedies. “The Conners,” “black-ish,” and “The Goldbergs” will premiere new seasons on Wednesday night. At 8 p.m., “The Goldbergs” kicks off with back-to-back episodes. “The Conners” and “black-ish” follow, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. respectively.

Next week will bring new seasons of “This Is Us,” “American Housewife,” and “Superstore.” And the following week will see the returns of “The Good Doctor,” “Young Sheldon,” “Mom,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

After that, beginning the week of Nov. 9 and continuing through Thanksgiving, many of the remaining network shows will return, including NBC’s Chicago franchise, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “All Rise,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Blacklist,” “NCIS,” and “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

Good things (and also mediocre things) come to those who wait.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. The final presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. Don’t forget to drop a few tabs of aspirin beforehand, to preempt the inevitable headache. Also, keep the mute switches handy, in case President Trump decides to talk over everyone else for the duration. If he won’t use his indoor voice, we can use our magical silence buttons.

2. HBO tries to re-create “Big Little Lies” magic with “The Undoing,” a six-episode adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel “You Should Have Known.” David E. Kelley wrote the thriller, Susanne Bier (“The Night Manager”) directed, and Nicole Kidman stars as a New York therapist whose life is thrown into chaos after a violent death. Hugh Grant, Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, and Donald Sutherland also star. It premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. Here is the preview.

Jamie Clayton (left) and Samira Wiley in the HBO Max series "Equal." Courtesy of HBO Max

3. “Equal” is a dramatic four-part docu-series about the lives of LGBTQ people prior to the groundbreaking Stonewall Uprising in 1969. It’s about all the bravery, terror, homophobia, secrecy, violence, and tears that led younger generations to start coming out of the closet and demanding civil rights. Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Billy Porter narrates (I think that means we won’t see his outfits), and Samira Wiley, Cheyenne Jackson, Anthony Rapp, Shannon Purser, Heather Matarazzo, and Gale Harold appear in re-creations. It’s available on HBO Max on Thursday.

4. While we’re in the middle of one nightmare, here’s a portrait of another. “537 Votes” revisits the contested outcome of the 2000 presidential election, which ended with George W. Bush beating Al Gore. The documentary, directed by Billy Corben (“Screwball”), includes interviews from insiders and political operatives at the time. It’s on HBO on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays a chess prodigy in Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit." Charlie Gray/Netflix

5. Can “The Queen’s Gambit,” a Netflix miniseries due Friday, make chess into dynamic TV? The six-episode drama is based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, about an orphaned Cold War-era chess prodigy struggling with addiction who tries to become the greatest player in the male-dominated chess world. Anya Taylor-Joy — she played the lead in this year’s “Emma” — stars, along with Bill Camp and Marielle Heller (who also directed “The Diary of a Teenage Girl” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”).

6. David Letterman is back with a new set of interviews for “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Wednesday on Netflix. The four guests are Kim Kardashian West, Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr., and Lizzo.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Frontline: Whose Vote Counts” Jelani Cobb investigates allegations of voter fraud and voter disenfranchisement as we approach the 2020 election. GBH 2, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa in "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You," a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of his new album, on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” A behind-the-scenes look at his new album. Apple TV+, Friday

“American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself” Alexandra Pelosi travels to political rallies, environmental protests, and Black Lives Matter marches in her look at this turbulent year. Showtime, Friday, 9 p.m.

“Chelsea Handler: Evolution” Socially distanced stand-up in New Jersey. HBO Max, Thursday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.