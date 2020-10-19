As local news dies, a pay-for-play network rises in its place

The short article was published on Maine Business Daily, a seemingly run-of-the-mill news website, under the headline “Sen. Collins Camp Says House Speaker Gideon’s Actions Are Hypocritical.” It extensively quoted Collins' spokesperson but had no comment from Gideon’s campaign.

Angela Underwood, a freelance reporter in upstate New York, took the $22 assignment over e-mail. She contacted the spokesperson for Senator Susan Collins, the Republican opponent, and wrote an article on his accusations that Gideon was two-faced for criticizing shadowy political groups and then accepting their help.

The instructions were clear: Write an article calling out Sara Gideon, a Democrat running for a hotly contested US Senate seat in Maine, as a hypocrite.

Then Underwood received another e-mail: The “client” who had ordered up the article, her editor said, wanted it to add more detail.

The client, according to e-mails and the editing history reviewed by The New York Times, was a Republican operative.

Maine Business Daily is part of a fast-growing network of nearly 1,300 websites that aim to fill a void left by vanishing local newspapers across the country. Yet the network, now in all 50 states, is built not on traditional journalism but on propaganda ordered up by dozens of conservative think tanks, political operatives, corporate executives, and public relations professionals, a Times investigation found.

The sites appear as ordinary local news outlets, with names like Des Moines Sun, Ann Arbor Times, and Empire State Today. They employ simple layouts and articles about local politics, community happenings, and sometimes national issues, much like any local newspaper.

But behind the scenes, many of the stories are directed by political groups and corporate PR firms to promote a Republican candidate or a company or to smear their rivals.

The network is largely overseen by Brian Timpone, a TV reporter turned internet entrepreneur who has sought to capitalize on the decline of local news organizations for nearly two decades. He has built the network with the help of several others, including a Texas brand management consultant and a conservative Chicago radio personality.

The Times uncovered details about the operation through interviews with more than 30 current and former employees and clients as well as thousands of internal e-mails between reporters and editors spanning several years. Employees of the network shared e-mails and the editing history in the site’s publishing software that revealed who requested dozens of articles and how.

Timpone did not respond to repeated attempts to contact him by e-mail and phone or through a note left at his home in the Chicago suburbs. Many of his executives did not respond to or declined requests for comment.

The network is one of a proliferation of partisan local news sites funded by political groups associated with both parties. Liberal donors have poured millions of dollars into operations like Courier, a network of eight sites that began covering local news in swing states last year. Conservative activists are running similar sites, like the Star News group in Tennessee, Virginia, and Minnesota.

But those operations run just several sites each, while Timpone’s network has more than twice as many sites as the nation’s largest newspaper chain, Gannett. And while political groups have helped finance networks like Courier, investors in news operations typically don’t weigh in on specific articles.

While Timpone’s sites generally do not post information that is outright false, the operation is rooted in deception, eschewing hallmarks of news reporting like fairness and transparency. Only a few dozen of the sites disclose funding from advocacy groups. Traditional news organizations do not accept payment for articles; the Federal Trade Commission requires that advertising that looks like articles be clearly labeled as ads.

Most of the sites declare in their “About” pages that they aim “to provide objective, data-driven information without political bias.” But in April, an editor for the network reminded freelancers that “clients want a politically conservative focus on their stories, so avoid writing stories that only focus on a Democrat lawmaker, bill, etc.,” according to an e-mail viewed by the Times.

Other news organizations have raised concerns about the political bent of some of the sites. But the extent of the deceit has been concealed for years with confidentiality contracts for writers and a confusing web of companies that run the papers. Those companies have received at least $1.7 million from Republican political campaigns and conservative groups, according to tax records and campaign finance reports, the only payments that could be traced in public records.

Editors for Timpone’s network assign work to freelancers dotted around the United States and abroad, often paying $3 to $36 per job. The assignments typically come with precise instructions on whom to interview and what to write, according to the internal correspondence. In some cases, those instructions are written by the network’s clients, who are sometimes the subjects of the articles.

The e-mails showed a salesperson for Timpone’s sites offering a potential client a $2,000 package that included running five articles and unlimited news releases. The salesperson stressed that reporters would call the shots on some articles, while the client would have a say on others.

Ian Prior, a Republican operative, was behind the articles about Gideon, the Senate candidate in Maine, as well as articles promoting Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Roy Blunt of Missouri, according to the internal records. Prior previously worked for the Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee that has spent $9.7 million against Gideon.