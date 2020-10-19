Cold feet or cancel the elopement?

I convinced myself that mitigating the distance gap would either improve or solve some of these challenges. Essentially, I was thriving on false hope of what our love could be rather than what it was at the time. When the stars aligned on my end, I moved to be with him. It has been a little over a year since we’ve lived together and I’ve seen little to no improvement. It turns out that we share two completely different love languages and neither of us has been that motivated to learn the other person’s.

Q. My fiance and I are a couple of weeks away from eloping and I’ve been getting cold feet as we’ve been inching closer to the big day. It’s not that I’m afraid of committing to this person for the rest of my life, but I feel a deep void and constantly ask myself if there is a cap to love. As background, my fiance and I started off as a long-distance couple and continued that way for nearly two years. During that time, we conditioned ourselves to be fairly independent from each other. Sometimes I would defer a concern for a couple of weeks until he would have the capacity to have a genuine conversation with me. He is a surgical resident so this was my way of respecting his time and energy.

I’ve communicated to him countless times how I’ve been feeling and what it does to my mental health. We have also completed a premarital program with a therapist. My requests become chores to him. It feels like an endless cycle.

More times than not, I feel more emptiness than fulfillment. There are days I feel incredibly lonely and depressed. I love him dearly and cannot imagine my future without him, but at the same time, I lose respect for myself as each day goes by. My wiser, older counterparts tell me that our relationship dynamic provides a strong foundation for a healthy, lasting marriage, and that my concerns are trivial against the big picture. Neither of us has what the other person would consider as deal-breakers. He insists that he is incredibly content with where we are, which leads me to believe that this is just my problem. I am confused. Is this just cold feet?

CAPPED LOVER





A. “My wiser, older counterparts tell me that our relationship dynamic provides a strong foundation for a healthy, lasting marriage, and that my concerns are trivial against the big picture.”

Huh.

Well, I disagree. Your letter makes it clear that you don’t want to elope. Why would you commit to someone for life when you’re not happy right now? I understand how you got here and why you assumed that living together would change the way you interacted as partners, but now you know you were wrong about that. You feel “lonely and depressed” even though he’s right next to you. I can’t imagine making things more serious right now.

Many letter writers tell us they “can’t imagine a future” without their partner, even though that person isn’t making them happy and vice versa. I’m sure it’s difficult to dream up a scenario where it would feel good to let go of someone you love (it would be a significant loss, for sure), but can you imagine a happy life with this man if nothing changes? How will this look in 10 or 15 years?

He sounds like a very wonderful person who isn’t the spouse you want. It is not just cold feet; these problems have been around from the start, even though they were less obvious then. Stop trying to turn him into a different person. Accept where you are and take the next step by rethinking elopement. One decision at a time.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I agree with Meredith. This doesn’t sound good at all. It doesn’t sound like it can be fixed.

GOODFORTHEM





Neither of us has what the other person would consider as deal-breakers. Your entire letter was a list of deal-breakers.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





Have you considered therapy, alone? Your depression may have nothing to do with your relationship, and you may be relying on it to fix how you feel.

IDANGLEPARTICIPLE





I read your letter a few times but you have never explicitly told us what requests he is not fulfilling. What is the actual problem? I’ll bet he doesn’t know what it is either.

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN

