Jeff Bridges, noted for ‘The Big Lebowski,’ says he has been diagnosed with lymphoma

Actor Jeff Bridges took to Twitter Monday evening to share that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, channeling his legendary character from “The Big Lebowski” in the process.
“As the Dude would say … New [expletive] has come to light,” Bridges wrote.
Bridges acknowledged the seriousness of the disease, but said he felt fortunate to have a “great team of doctors” and that “the prognosis is good.”
I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020
Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl
Love, Jeff
“I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” Bridges wrote. “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support of my family and friends.”
He thanked fans for their “prayers and well wishes,” and encouraged them to get involved in the electoral process.
“And, while I have you, please remember to go vote,” Bridges wrote. “Because we are all in this together.”
Bridges has long been a staple in Hollywood, starring in films such as “The Fisher King,” “True Grit,” and “Hell or High Water.” The Academy Award-winning actor is set to star in an upcoming thriller television series, “The Old Man,” based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry.