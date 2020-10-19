At New England Wildlife Center, a Halloween tradition becomes ‘a big virtual hug’

COVID-19 has thrown us a wrinkle, but the pumpkin lights will still twinkle! So say the folks at the New England Wildlife Center, which has pivoted to live-streaming for its 18th Annual Night of a Thousand Faces fund-raiser.
Be ready for thievery, pumpkin pie fights, dirt-bike mishaps, crashing cars, slithering snakes, and devious devils, as you try to solve “The Mystery of the Owl and the Pumpkin.” Try to catch the bandits, including Fred the Skeleton and the giant, human-size owl, who have stolen a prized pumpkin. The zany tale will be staged on the Center’s nature trail, lined with more than 500 pumpkins, all carved by community volunteers.
Advertisement
Along the way, the Center’s resident owls, Thor the Great-Horned and Loki the Screech, will also be on hand for lessons about animals and nature.
“We saw that so many Halloween events are canceled because of COVID-19 and we didn’t want to let the kids down,” says Katrina Bergman, chief executive officer of New England Wildlife Centers. “We also wanted to give the community a big virtual hug and some normalcy, letting a little sunlight into our current strange, upside-down days.”
NIGHT OF A THOUSAND FACES
Live-streamed at 8 p.m. Friday. Replayed at 8 p.m. Saturday. www.facebook.com/NewEnglandWildlifeCenters
Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com