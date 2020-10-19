At New England Wildlife Center, a Halloween tradition becomes ‘a big virtual hug’

COVID-19 has thrown us a wrinkle, but the pumpkin lights will still twinkle! So say the folks at the New England Wildlife Center, which has pivoted to live-streaming for its 18th Annual Night of a Thousand Faces fund-raiser.

Be ready for thievery, pumpkin pie fights, dirt-bike mishaps, crashing cars, slithering snakes, and devious devils, as you try to solve “The Mystery of the Owl and the Pumpkin.” Try to catch the bandits, including Fred the Skeleton and the giant, human-size owl, who have stolen a prized pumpkin. The zany tale will be staged on the Center’s nature trail, lined with more than 500 pumpkins, all carved by community volunteers.