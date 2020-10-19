Shooting stars: Tips for photographing the night sky

“Capturing the night sky requires some extra gear and a few techniques,” says photographic artist Howie Motenko of Acadia Photo Safari in Maine. Here are some general tips to get you started in astrophotography.
Gear
- A camera with manual settings (a DSLR — digital single lens reflex): You’ll get a better result than you will with a smartphone.
- A wide lens (to capture more of the sky/stars)
- A fast lens (the larger the aperture, the better)
- Tripod
- Cable release (optional)
Camera settings
- If you’re not using a cable release, turn on two-second shutter delay.
- Turn on long exposure noise reduction.
Exposure settings (in manual mode)
- Start with 30 seconds and decrease if there are star trails.
- Open up your aperture, set to the lowest f-stop.
- Start with a high ISO, around 3200.
Subject
- The Milky Way (and galactic center), most often photographed, is in the southern sky.
- For star trails increase your exposure time — “anything from 10 or 15 minutes to 180 minutes or more, depending on the length of star trails you want in the picture” — and point your camera toward the northern sky for circular patterns.
- Including a foreground element adds to the overall composition.
Best timing
- Look for clear, dark skies. Aim for the least amount of light pollution, away from large cities.
- In New England, wait about 90 minutes after sunset for the sky to become dark enough to photograph the stars.
- The darkest skies are during a new moon (no moon).
Moon considerations
- Photograph the moon during its quarter moon phase to accentuate the craters.
- The full moon rises just as the sun sets, so that’s the time to place the moon in your landscape low on the horizon with a strawberry glow.
- If you’re feeling adventurous, experiment capturing landscape images illuminated by the full moon.
Handy app
- The PhotoPills (www.photopills.com) app is a cool tool for understanding sunrise, sunset, Milky Way times and dates, and more. “I think of it as the Swiss Army knife of astrophotography and landscape photography,” Motenko says.
