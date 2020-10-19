Chemical spill at Northeastern University lab prompts hazmat response

A Northeastern University lab in Roxbury was evacuated Monday morning after a chemical spilled, prompting a hazmat response, officials said.
Firefighters responded to 805 Columbus Ave. in Roxbury, the location of Northeastern’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, for the level 2 hazmat situation, the Boston Fire Department tweeted Monday morning.
Level 2 Hazmat at Northeastern Univ. a chemical spill . 2 people evaluated at the scene by @ems but were not transported. Companies monitored the air quality and determined to be safe. The lab is shut down awaiting a clean up company pic.twitter.com/loeHEuhfJZ— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 19, 2020
“One of the lab techs was opening a container and it splashed,” said fire department spokeswoman Sharon Galloway.
The incident was small and contained, Northeastern University police said in a tweet at 8:33 a.m.
Small, contained hazmat incident in a room in ISEC. Building is temporarily closed for assessment, cleanup. Avoid area due to BFD activity.— NU Police Department (@northeasternpd) October 19, 2020
Two people were evaluated on-scene but not taken to a hospital, firefighters said.
The air quality was determined to be safe after the incident, the department said.
The lab was shut down and a clean up company was on its way, firefighters said at 11:15 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
