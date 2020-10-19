Chemical spill at Northeastern University lab prompts hazmat response

Firefighters responded to 805 Columbus Ave. in Roxbury, the location of Northeastern’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, for the level 2 hazmat situation, the Boston Fire Department tweeted Monday morning.

A Northeastern University lab in Roxbury was evacuated Monday morning after a chemical spilled, prompting a hazmat response, officials said.

“One of the lab techs was opening a container and it splashed,” said fire department spokeswoman Sharon Galloway.

The incident was small and contained, Northeastern University police said in a tweet at 8:33 a.m.

Two people were evaluated on-scene but not taken to a hospital, firefighters said.

The air quality was determined to be safe after the incident, the department said.

The lab was shut down and a clean up company was on its way, firefighters said at 11:15 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

