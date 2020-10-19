City officials trying to find out origins of gravestones

“We’re looking for historians, researchers, and genealogists who may have records that indicate where the person was originally interred,” officials said in a statement on the city’s website.

The gravestones are in the archives of the city’s Historic Burying Grounds Initiative , which manages 16 different burying grounds in Boston, the oldest of which is King’s Chapel, which dates back to 1630.

The city of Boston has 11 gravestones that are ready to be placed back where they belong, and officials are asking for help in identifying the correct burying ground where the people were originally interred.

Officials said the gravestones were removed over several decades during the 20th century, and some of them had fallen over or had been broken into fragments. “They were removed in order to save the gravestones from further deterioration or theft, in the hopes they could be repaired at a later date and put back in the site,” officials said in the statement. “Some of the gravestones were not well labeled, or the labels had deteriorated.”

Some were returned to the city from the Bostonian Society, officials said.

“They had been found during street repair work downtown and were given to the Bostonian Society for safekeeping,” the statement said.

An article from the Boston Daily Globe from September 14, 1907 describes how many gravestones were "unearthed during the past 75 years in various places in the business section of the city, reminders of the utilitarian spirit of masons, and perhaps householders of from 100 to 200 years ago, who habitually stole family memorials from King’s chapel and the Granary burial grounds to make covers for cesspools, wells, and chimneys.”

The oldest of the 11 stones was made for Abigail Keech, the daughter of John and Abigail Keech, who was only 10 weeks old when she died on Aug. 26, 1684. Others include a gravestone for Ralph Hewes, who died on Nov. 3, 1692 in Boston, and Edward Lillie, Sr., who died on Dec. 27, 1688 in Boston.

For more information about the initiative, and to view photos of the gravestones, visit http://boston.gov/gravestones





