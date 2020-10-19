Crews respond to water main break near South Station

Some of the water flowed into the John F. Fitzgerald Expressway, temporarily closing a section of the tunnel, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

The central pipe was struck by construction crews working in front of 133 Federal St. and reported about 9:20 p.m., Boston Fire Department spokesperson Sharon Galloway said.

A water main break flooded Summer and High streets in downtown Boston and halted traffic late Sunday evening, officials said.

Crews were able to isolate the break and quickly shut water to the 2-foot-wide pipe, Water and Sewer officials said. Workers remained on scene around midnight to repair the line and pump water out of the area.

The intersection of Summer and High streets was still blocked late Sunday evening. Boston fire officials were standing by to make sure the leak did not affect fire suppression systems in nearby buildings, Galloway said. None of the buildings appeared to be affected around 11:45 p.m.

Eversource was called to monitor underground power lines, according to the fire department.





