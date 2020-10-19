FBI seeking fugitive charged in Rhode Island with scam to collect 'significant number’ of unemployment insurance claims

“Allen Bien-Aime is wanted for his alleged involvement in a significant number of fraudulent unemployment insurance claims submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (RIDLT), and elsewhere, for benefits funded in part by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act,” said an FBI advisory.

Via Twitter, the FBI identified the suspect as Allen Bien-Amie, 29, whose last known address was in Lehigh Acres, Fla.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in apprehending a man wanted on federal charges in Rhode Island for allegedly using stolen identifications to collect fraudulent jobless benefits, the bureau said Monday.

Bien-Aime, the FBI said, allegedly engaged in complex schemes to use personal identifying information belonging to Rhode Islanders and others to apply online for unemployment benefits, and to have those benefits deposited into one of several bank accounts opened for receiving the bogus benefits, as well as falsely obtained federal and state tax refunds.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Bien-Aime on Oct. 6, according to the FBI.

He’s charged in US District Court in Providence with fraud by wire; bank fraud; conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud; access device fraud; money laundering; conspiracy to commit money laundering; aggravated identity theft; theft of public money; conspiracy to commit theft of public money; conspiracy to commit access device fraud, and conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on Bien-Aime’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 857-386-2000, or online at Tips tips.fbi.gov.

Bien-Aime, the FBI said, was allegedly involved in a “significant number of fraudulent unemployment insurance claims” submitted in Rhode Island and elsewhere.





