Girl, 11, kicks man and foils kidnapping attempt in Worcester, police say

According to the statement, police were alerted to the attempted abduction around 7:53 p.m. Sunday.

In a statement, Worcester police identified the suspect as Andrew Merriam of Hudson. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.

A terrified 11-year-old girl escaped from her alleged 51-year-old kidnapper Sunday in Worcester by kicking the man when he refused to let her go, authorities said Monday.

“The victim was able to escape and run to a nearby business," police said.

Authorities said responding officers learned Merriam had allegedly approached the girl at Endicott and Vernon streets and asked if she wanted to see his dog. He was with another man at the time whose identity isn’t known, police said.

At one point, the statement said, Merriam allegedly “grabbed the victim and prevented her from leaving. The victim attempted to break free from Mr. Merriam several times but was unsuccessful. The victim was able to escape when she kicked Mr. Merriam. She then ran inside a local business to call for help.”

The girl gave cops a description of Merriam that was radioed out to the force.

“As a K9 officer was responding to the scene he saw a male matching the description of Mr. Merriam walking down Vernon Street toward Kelley Square,” the statement said. “When the officer approached Mr. Merriam he became confrontational. The officer radioed for assistance. Mr. Merriam was then taken into custody. The second male who was at the scene was not located.”

Merriam is slated for arraignment Monday in Worcester District Court on charges of enticing a child under 16, kidnapping, and assault and battery, records show.

“The victim was not injured during the incident,” the statement said.





