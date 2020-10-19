Jury trials in Mass. not starting until Nov. 9 at the earliest in wake of pandemic

"We continue to review building systems to minimize any risk to jurors, court users and court staff,” said Mass. Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey in the statement. “We are following CDC guidance in terms of occupancy levels and want to take a few more weeks to prepare. This is a complicated process, given the coordination required.”

The SJC confirmed the change Friday in a statement, noting that the target date for resuming trials had previously been Oct. 23 at the earliest.

State officials have pushed back the start date for jury trials in Massachusetts to Nov. 9 at the earliest amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the state Supreme Judicial Court.

Advertisement

Plans, the statement said, call for initially conducting a limited number of jury trials with six-person juries in a designated number of courthouses.

Owing to the delay in rolling out the trials, the office of the Jury Commissioner is “cancelling jurors summoned for the weeks of October 26 and November 2,” the statement said.

Any trials slated to begin before Nov. 9 will be re-scheduled, officials said.

In late July, the Jury Management Advisory Committee submitted a 122-page report to the SJC laying out a number of recommendations for resuming jury trials, including halving juries from 12 to six for civil cases and criminal matters involving minor charges.

Trials would be conducted one at a time in a small number of locations for about two months during Phase 1, barring changes in health data, according to the report. During Phase 2, trials would go forward in the same limited number of locations, along with additional courthouses, the committee recommended.

“Locations would include those with space sufficient for juries of 12 (14 or 16, with alternates),” the report said. “Cases tried would be those that have the highest priority, including serious criminal cases with defendants in custody, youthful offender cases, and civil cases of particular significance.”

Advertisement

Phase 2 would last two to four months before the court system moved into Phase 3, which “would consist of conducting as many trials as possible in all locations that meet” safety criteria, the report stated.

Non-courthouse spaces “may be increasingly necessary to address the case backlog if the pandemic continues substantially into 2021. Phase 3 would continue until the health threat from COVID-19 ends because of either widespread vaccination or herd immunity,” the report stated.

The average number of juries impaneled from March 13 to Sept. 8 during 2017, 2018, and 2019 was 1,849, the report stated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.