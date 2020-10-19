Man, 80, hit by car near McDonald’s parking lot in Worcester, police say

An 80-year-old man was struck by a car near a McDonald’s parking lot in Worcester Sunday morning, police said.
The Worcester man, who was not identified by police, was taken to a local hospital for serious head and back injuries, Worcester police said in a statement Monday morning.
Police said they responded at 10:52 a.m. Sunday in the area of 475 Shrewsbury St. after the man was walking off the sidewalk along the McDonald’s parking lot and across the exit when he was hit.
A 2004 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 76-year-old Worcester man, was exiting the parking lot when the crash happened, police said.
Advertisement
An investigation is underway, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.