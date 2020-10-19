Man, 80, hit by car near McDonald’s parking lot in Worcester, police say

An 80-year-old man was struck by a car near a McDonald’s parking lot in Worcester Sunday morning, police said.

The Worcester man, who was not identified by police, was taken to a local hospital for serious head and back injuries, Worcester police said in a statement Monday morning.

Police said they responded at 10:52 a.m. Sunday in the area of 475 Shrewsbury St. after the man was walking off the sidewalk along the McDonald’s parking lot and across the exit when he was hit.