Massachusetts hikers rescued in New Hampshire

Sherry was injured on a section of ledge located just over a mile from the trailhead. When rescuers reached her, they provided first aid and placed her in a litter and then carried her down to the trailhead, Fish and Game officials said.

Susan Sherry, 67, of Nahant, had been hiking with friends Thursday when she fell and suffered a lower leg injury while descending the Dickey side of the loop of the Welch and Dickey Trail in Thornton, N.H., according to a press release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A woman from Nahant injured her leg while hiking in New Hampshire Thursday, and a separate group of hikers from Massachusetts had to be rescued Sunday due to cold weather exposure, authorities said.

The rescue that took place on Sunday happened in Bean’s Purchase, N.H. when a group of hikers activated an emergency beacon and called 911 after one of them started showing signs of cold weather exposure. The group had just started to descend the Black Angel Trail from the Carter Dome Trail and were approximately five miles in from Route 16 when they called for help, officials said.

The five hikers were on the second day of a planned three-day hike that began from Bog Brook in Jackson on Saturday morning. Officials said the drop in temperature combined with wearing wet clothing precipitated the call for help.

The group of hikers were identified as Vaiva Snapkauskaite, 23, of Lake Forest, Calif., Abigail Taussig, 23, of Cambridge, Alexander Quinn, 24, of Cambridge, Katherine Steinberg, 24, of Boston, and Amanda Farnsworth, 23, of North Kingston, Rhode Island. They attempted to stay warm in their wet sleeping bags, but the exposure at the high elevation made them colder. There was not enough cell phone coverage to hold a call, but they were able to communicate with a Fish and Game Conservation Officer via text, officials said.

The hikers were able to make it back up the ridge onto the Carter Dome Trail and to the Zeta Path where they were met by the first of several rescuers, who provided them with hot drinks and warm clothes, officials said.

Rescuers provided the group with hot drinks, warm clothes, and guided them down to the 19 Mile Brook Trail and eventually out onto Route 16 in Green’s Grant. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said people should be prepared for winter conditions because there’s already up to several feet of snow at higher elevations.

“In the span of a few days, the weather in the higher terrain has changed from summer like to winter conditions," Fish and Game officials said in a news release. "There are now several inches to several feet of snow in the higher elevations. People who plan to continue hiking are reminded to plan for winter conditions by having the proper equipment and training to be able to safely complete their hike while paying attention to the weather and summit conditions and altering plans if conditions are not ideal.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.