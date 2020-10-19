Overseer of St. Paul’s School’s sexual abuse settlement with AG resigns, claiming ‘intolerable working environment’

Maher was intended to have broad leeway to interview students and teachers and examine internal records, a set-up the school agreed to after it faced the threat of criminal proceedings from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office in 2018. Maher’s sudden resignation thrusts St. Paul’s back into an unwanted spotlight over its handling of sexual assault on its campus.

Jeffrey Maher, the independent overseer assigned to ensure that St. Paul’s School was complying with a 2018 settlement agreement over allegations of sexual abuse, resigned on Monday, writing in a searing letter that the elite New Hampshire boarding school had become uncooperative and created an “intolerable working environment.”

After initially seeming supportive of the arrangement, Maher wrote in his resignation letter, school leadership told Maher that they did not want investigations “which could have civil or criminal impacts,” and that administrators wanted to be notified every time Maher spoke with an employee. More recently, Maher wrote, he was “publicly berated and yelled at by a senior administrator," and then threatened with a lawsuit. The letter was made public by the NH Attorney general’s office.

“Mr. Maher’s letter raises very serious concerns,” NH Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a statement, adding that what Maher described "had plainly become an untenable situation.”

St. Paul’s strongly disputed Maher’s claims in a statement on Monday.

“Mr. Maher’s contention about the school resisting investigations is false," the school said. “To the contrary, the school has initiated numerous investigations using independent professionals into allegations of misconduct received by the school, regardless of whether there may be civil or criminal consequences.”

St. Paul’s has been under intense public scrutiny since 2014, after a freshman girl was sexually assaulted during a sexual hazing tradition known as the “senior salute.” That case led to a high-profile trial of Owen LaBrie, a former St. Paul’s student who was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault, child endangerment, and a computer charge in 2015.

Since then, a separate, independent investigation of sexual misconduct at the school has substantiated abuse claims against 20 former faculty and staff members who worked at St. Paul’s between 1947 and 1999.

The settlement between the Attorney General’s office and St. Paul’s school in 2018 required that the school follow its terms for up to five years or face possible criminal prosecution for child endangerment.

