Providence’s speed cameras are back. Here’s where they’re located

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 27,691 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 198 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 7.5 percent. The state announced three more deaths, bringing the total to 1,152. There were 137 people in the hospital.

The majority of Providence students are back to in-person schooling, so you know what that means: City officials are turning on – and adding more – school zone speeding cameras beginning today.

The cameras have been off since March, but the city has installed five new cameras in different neighborhoods, for a total of 20.

Before you complain too much, keep in mind that speeding violations are issued when you’re caught driving more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in school zones. Fines are still $50 and tickets can be issued Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s a look at each location:

New camera locations (Note: Warnings will be issued for 30 days before fines begin.)

459 Promenade St. (Paul Cuffee School)

Blackstone Boulevard at University Avenue (School One)

Chalkstone Avenue at Waller Street (Mount Pleasant Academy)

Eaton Street at Nelson Street (RFK Elementary),

Union Avenue at Waverly Street (Children’s Friend)

Plainfield Street at Merino Street (Spaziano Annex)

Existing camera locations(Note: $50 fines start right away.)

93 Cranston St. (Providence Career and Technical Academy)

Dexter Street at Waldo Street (Alfred Lima Elementary School)

387 Branch Ave. (Newcomer program)

187 Douglas Ave. (Times 2 Academy)

593 Academy Ave. (LaSalle Academy)

50 Laurel Hill Ave. (Achievement First Mayoral Academy)

773 Chalkstone Ave. (Nathaniel Green Middle School)

114 Olney St. (Hope High School)

179 Thurbers Ave. (Roger Williams Middle School)

417 Charles St. (Esek Hopkins Middle School)

301 Butler Ave. (Lincoln School)

812 Douglas Ave. (Veazie Street School)

156 Reservoir Ave. (Reservoir Avenue Elementary School)

520 Hope St. (Providence Center School)

⚓ Rhode Island isn’t the only state that has a racial justice question on the ballot this year. Here’s my look at the issues voters will consider in California, Mississippi, Nebraska, and Utah.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Mark Fisher, senior director for Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, which wants to open a charter school. Have someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for this weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ With Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza exploring a guaranteed income program for certain residents, my colleague Shirley Leung reports that Chelsea is about to start providing checks of between $200 and $400 to 2,000 low-income families.

⚓ Elsewhere: Cranston mayoral candidates Maria Bucci and Ken Hopkins squared off in a debate on WPRI’s Newsmakers over the weekend.

⚓ Politics I: What happens if President Trump loses the election but refuses to concede? My colleague Liz Goodwin offers a sobering look at the possibilities if the president doesn’t commit to this basic norm of electoral civility.

⚓ Politics II: Writing from Arizona, the Globe’s Jazmine Ulloa looks at Joe Biden’s chances at flipping a reliably red state.

⚓ Economy: Larry Edelman dives into Joe Biden’s economic platform.

⚓ Entertainment: If you’re trying to avoid politics, Matthew Gilbert has 11 new TV shows for you to watch before the end of the year.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Contest: Don’t forget to pick the winners of the general election in Rhode Island for a chance to win Rhode Map tote bags and gift cards to Frog & Toad.

⚓ Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins is on a virtual panel at 7 p.m. with EJ Dionne and Karen Tumulty from the Washington Post and Janet Hook from The Los Angeles Times to discuss this year’s election.

⚓ The Rhode Island Foundation is announcing that it is committing $8.5 million over three years to organizations and programs focused on diversity, equity, access, and inclusion, and it is establishing the Equity Leadership Initiative. Angela Bannerman Ankoma will serve as vice president and executive director.

⚓ The Providence Public Library is partnering with the Rhode Island Historical Society and Stages of Freedom to host a virtual screening of three UNLADYLIKE2020 shorts about women with deep ties to Rhode Island: Charlotta Spears Bass, Sissieretta Jones, and Annie Smith Peck.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.