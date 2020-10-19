Relish the sun this week as the days grow shorter

The jet stream denoted by the strongest wind remains north of New England this week.

This time of year can be rather beautiful, but it can also be rather wet and chilly depending on the weather pattern. The jet stream, which controls our weather, has the ability to move south of the region and allow cold air from Canada or stay north and keep the chill away. This week, the upper-level flow will remain in a configuration allowing a southerly fetch of air, keeping the region warmer than average and also keeping it relatively dry.

Beyond a couple of showers or sprinkles Tuesday night or Wednesday, I’m not looking for any precipitation this week.

There are going to be a few areas of precipitation in New England, but most of these will move through northern and far wester sections and then up into Canada.

Advertisement

Most rainfall will occur west of New England this week. NOAA





Average temperatures this time of year are in the upper 50s and lower 60s, so anytime we see readings in the upper 60s and low 70s, it’s a bonus.

Average highs will fall into the 50s this week. NOAA





Speaking of bonuses, we had 3.47 inches of rainfall last week. The new drought report won’t come out until Thursday and it will incorporate all of that rain. I suspect that areas which were in extreme drought will now be pushed back one or even two categories. The lower sun angle in October combines with less overall daylight keeps the moisture in the ground better than it would have a couple of months ago. Soil moisture is important to help plants make it through the winter successfully.

Our sunsets continue to get earlier and earlier, now several minutes before 6 p.m. We have less than two weeks of daylight saving time remaining before those clocks get set back an hour. For morning people, this means it’s back to 6 a.m. sunrises, but the trade-off is those 4 p.m. sunsets that start Nov. 1.

Advertisement

The moon will set just before sunrise Halloween morning and rise later that evening after sunset. TimeandDatedotcom





You’ll notice the setting moon in the early evening this week in the western sky. The phase of the moon will continue to wax as we head toward a full moon Halloween night, the second one of the month.

Finally, it is still hurricane season and there’s an area of probable development out in the Atlantic. If this did become a named storm, it would be Epsilon. The only other time this name has been used was back in 2005, the most active season on record. There’s still time left for more development and for a new record to be set this season.

Hurricane Epsilon is forecast to form this week in the Atlantic. NOAA





Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.