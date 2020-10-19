Southbridge mourns death of retired animal control officer killed in house fire

In a statement posted to Facebook, police said they learned of Provost’s passing on Thursday.

Southbridge police on Monday confirmed the tragic death of Sandra “Sandy" Provost, the town’s longtime animal control officer who retired in 2007 and who was killed in a fire at her home last week.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family of Sandra (Sandy) Provost who did not survive a fatal fire at her single family home. The investigation is on going but her tragic death is considered accidental.”

Provost, police said, started as an animal control officer with the town in June 1978 and retired in June 2007 after 29 years of service to the community.

“Sandy was a fierce advocate for all animals and was a true professional who inspired many people to pursue careers working with animals,” police said. “Sandy was a kind & generous person who even continued to offer her services to our department many years after her retirement. RIP Sandy you will be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing you and we will never forget your COWBOY HAT!!!!!”

A number of people posted heartfelt remembrances of Provost in response to the announcement from police.

“I have known Sandy for my entire life,” one man posted to the Facebook page. “She was an amazing person. I used to go over to the hospital spa with my father and she was in there all the time. My deepest condolences goes out to her entire family. Praying for you all.”

Said another person, “So very sad. She was such a big character and I’m glad I had the opportunity to know her. Such a tragic loss. God Bless her - may she rest in eternal peace.”





