Two people robbed, pistol-whipped in Braintree hotel parking lot after meeting to complete online deal, police say

Officers went to the back parking lot of the Hyatt Place hotel, located at 50 Forbes Road, in Braintree at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday following the report of an armed robbery, police said.

Both victims were evaluated for injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, Braintree police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Two people were robbed and pistol-whipped by two suspects when they went to meet up and complete an online transaction Saturday in a Braintree hotel parking lot, police said.

The victims told officers that a vehicle with three men drove into the parking lot, with two getting out of the car to finish the online transaction, police said.

This is when, police said, the suspects allegedly robbed the victims at gunpoint, taking several items from them and pistol-whipping them.

The victims told police the suspects went through the intersection at Forbes Road and Granite Street onto I-93 North, police said.

The victims told police they followed the suspects onto the highway, with the suspects allegedly firing one shot at their vehicle.

Police said they did not find evidence that shows the car was hit by a bullet nor any other property damage.

The suspects' vehicle was later recovered in Boston, police said. State Police said early Sunday they assisted Boston police with the search Saturday night and found the possible suspect vehicle in Boston.

State Police also said they assisted Braintree police in investigating the incident and the shots fired scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

