Victim in fatal Dorchester shooting was Randolph teen

Officers were called to the area of 81 Kingsdale St. around 9:27 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired, according to the statement.

Boston police confirmed the identity of Andres, a Randolph resident, in a statement. The investigation remains active.

Police on Monday identified the youth fatally shot last week in Dorchester as 18-year-old Isaiah Pires Andres.

“BPD Operations then notified responding officers of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Dorchester,” the statement said. “Upon arrival at the scene of the motor vehicle accident, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.”

Police said shortly after the shooting that Andres had been wounded in the area of Kingsdale Street and then drove about a half mile before crashing at the intersection.

Police said detectives were informed Sunday that Pires had succumbed to his injuries.

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470,” the statement said.

Members of the public can also phone in anonymous tips by calling (800) 494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to “CRIME,” police said.

Trauma services are also available.

“To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma,” the statement said.

So far there have been 48 homicides in the city this year, compared to 31 at the same time in 2019 and 47 at the same point in 2018, said Boston police Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.

He said a motive for the slaying remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.