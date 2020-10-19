Water main break near South Station repaired, service restored

“The repair was pretty quick and they were able to stop it pretty quickly because there was a contractor already there,” a Boston Water and Sewer Commission spokesperson said.

The 2-foot-wide pipe was reported to be hit by construction crews in the area of 133 Federal St. at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

A water main break at Summer and High streets was repaired and service was restored Monday morning, officials said.

The spokesperson said the crews were working on a nearby pipe when the water main was hit.

Some of the water from the break flowed into the John F. Fitzgerald Expressway, temporarily closing a section of the tunnel, the Globe reported.

The BWSC tweeted at 10:24 a.m. Monday that repairs were completed, but the spokesperson said repairs were finished before then.

The spokesperson did not know the full extent of the damage, but said around four businesses temporarily had their water service altered or shut down for the repairs.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.