Coronavirus cases continue to creep upward in Mass.

Dr. Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said Massachusetts was “certainly in better shape” than many other states.

The seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases reached 640 on Sunday, up from 533 the Sunday before. That’s the highest it’s been since late May.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Massachusetts continued to creep upward in the past week, even as experts have warned of the dangers of a resurgence in the pandemic.

“That’s because of a very relatively cautious approach to reopening and aggressive efforts to contact trace and otherwise reduce transmission” such as by stepped-up testing in hot spots, he said in a media briefing Monday.

But he said, “We are going to have the same challenges as everybody else.”

As the weather gets worse, he said, it will be harder to socialize outdoors and people will be driven indoors. People are also getting weary of pandemic restrictions.

He said, “All of these things are real and understandable. ... It’s just that they will lead to more virus transmission.”

Governor Charlie Baker has acknowledged an increase in cases, but has said the state is prepared to deal with them.

The latest data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, which is examining wastewater at the Deer Island treatment plant, also adds to a a picture of a state that got the virus under control over the summer but has seen it creeping back upward since.

This chart shows the results of tests looking for traces of coronavirus in the wastewater at the Deer Island treatment plant. MWRA









