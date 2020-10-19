Trump muses about leaving the country if he loses and other things you may have missed over the weekend

1. As part of his closing argument, Trump muses about leaving the country if he loses

However, if you were just living life and spent the last few days fretting over the New England Patriots or enjoying the great fall foliage in the area, here are three things you may have missed in the presidential race.

Election Day is two weeks from tomorrow. If you thought anything would dramatically change in the home stretch of the campaign, you would be wrong. Over the weekend, President Trump continued to be Trump. Meanwhile, a cash-flush Joe Biden launched a national advertising campaign, and ordered up milkshakes instead of large campaign rallies.

Advertisement

At a rally Friday night, Trump extended a half-joke closing line that he would just disappear if he loses. At recent rallies in Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and North Carolina, he threatened that if he lost those respective states he would never come back. At the Friday rally in Georgia, however, he took it to a new level, suggesting that actually, he might just leave the country.

“Could you imagine if I lose?” he said. “I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

Yes, Trump was making a joke to play to the audience. But it is a little wild that a sitting president of the United States would say such a thing. It might also be a small admission that Trump is reading the same polls as everyone else, which point not only to a loss, but a significant one.

2. Voters waited in lines for hours to vote

While you were doing whatever you do on weekends, hundreds of thousands of Americans voted. In Massachusetts, early voting that began on Saturday led to long lines at early voting centers in the state, including at Fenway Park, where the line wrapped around the stadium.

Advertisement

The weekend also displayed some of the starkest images yet of voting inequality. Purposeful voter suppression efforts in some states have meant there are hourslong lines to vote in urban centers in Georgia, Texas, and Indiana, while those in rural or suburban areas often have no wait at all.

As of Sunday, nearly 28 million Americans have voted, according to University of Florida political science Michael McDonald, who tracks early voting numbers. That is equal to one-fifth of the entire vote in the 2016 presidential race.

While many of these voters are voting against Trump, experts say that little can be concluded from these early voting numbers other than the fact there could be high voter turnout overall this year. But the fact remains that Republicans say they are more inclined to vote on Election Day itself.

3. Democratic anxiety over the presidential race amped up

All signs point to not just a good election year for Democrats, but potentially a historically dominant one. Democrats are expected to add to their majority in the US House, experts seem to be saying for the first time that Democrats are now more likely than not to flip control of the US Senate, and the current projection from ABC News and FiveThirtyEight forecasts Biden winning the presidency with an Electoral College victory of 334 to 163.

And, yet, in story after story this weekend, Democrats were suffering PTSD from 2016, when the presidential race looked to be set in stone for a Hillary Clinton presidency.

Advertisement

Beyond just emotions, there are legit reasons for Democrats to have jitters. Biden is far from a full lock on winning the White House. President Trump’s approval rating is at 44 percent. At this time in 2012, Barack Obama’s approval rating sat at 49 percent before he won reelection, potentially meaning if Trump finishes strongly, he could bump up a few points to make the race competitive.

More worrisome for Democrats are some hard data. David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report found that this year Republicans have been doing a better job registering new voters than Democrats have in key states. Since Florida’s primary in March, Republicans have added 196,652 voters to their ranks, while Democrats added just 98,362. Also since March in North Carolina, Republicans have 83,785 new voters while Democrats got just 38,137. It’s the same trend line in Pennsylvania, where since June, Republicans are up 135,619 and Democrats are up 57,985.

Further, new polls from the Pew Research Center have found support for Biden eroding among Black voters and Hispanic voters compared to how they voted in 2016.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.