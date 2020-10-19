Boston police union’s pushback against reforms is the wrong move

What is striking is that Calderone, president of the union, blames, among others, activists for the recommended reforms, as if activists are bad people. He needs to be reminded that unions owe their existence and lifeblood to activists and activism.

No one in Greater Boston was surprised by the negative reaction of Larry Calderone on behalf of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association to the mayor’s police reforms ( “Boston police union calls reforms costly, unnecessary,” Page A1, Oct. 16). Has the union ever expressed even a willingness to listen and discuss when presented with the need for change?

In addition, Calderone says, “We’re insulted at the fact that you keep trying to find the bad officer that doesn’t exist.” As Adrian Walker so aptly put it in his column “Nothing to see at the BPD?” (Metro, Oct. 12), about reaction to systemic racism in the Boston Police Department, “The worst and least effective response is to make it about your own hurt feelings.” If Calderone is taking personally the right of citizens to question public employees about their performance, he’s in the wrong business.

Dan McCarthy

Advertisement

Newton





BPD is exemplary, but that’s no argument against transparency

The head of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association asserts that there are no bad officers. As Globe reports and district attorneys’ so-called Brady lists document, this is demonstrably false, and the stance speaks volumes about the need for increased transparency and a review process fair to police and public alike.

I actually do believe that the Boston Police Department is, on balance, exemplary, thanks in large part to the work and tone set by its previous commissioner, William Evans. The best policing happens with community support and involvement. The union’s circling the wagons in defense of its bad actors and its resistance to the disinfectant of sunlight on the process ultimately make the jobs of police that much harder.

Advertisement

How much more crime would be solved and prevented if the community the BPD presumably serves felt they could work with the police?

Mark Lohr

Jamaica Plain