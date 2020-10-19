Brockton native heartened to see city portrayed in a positive light

I was thrilled to see the article about Brockton in Thursday’s Business section (“Brockton, a city on the move, is building on its affordability,” Oct. 15). Seeing the city where I grew up and taught for more than 24 years portrayed in such a positive light was extremely heartening.

My memories of Saturday afternoons spent downtown, shopping and attending movies, meeting friends, and just enjoying the atmosphere, especially at Christmas, are some of my fondest.

I wish the new generation all the best in their efforts to revitalize the city that I still like to call home. After the pandemic, I’ll be there with bells on.