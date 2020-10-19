A new Supreme Court makes congressional election that much more important

Your Oct. 14 editorial “Congress, take your cue from Amy Coney Barrett” was right on the mark. Some of what this Supreme Court has done, and may do, can be remedied with congressional legislation.

The landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, the most important civil rights legislation in more than a century, and gutted by the court in a 2013 decision, could be restored by Congress.

The Affordable Care Act, which is being eroded by judicial decisions, could be replaced with a new health care law, one more comprehensive in coverage.