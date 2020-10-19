A new Supreme Court makes congressional election that much more important

Your Oct. 14 editorial “Congress, take your cue from Amy Coney Barrett” was right on the mark. Some of what this Supreme Court has done, and may do, can be remedied with congressional legislation.
The landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, the most important civil rights legislation in more than a century, and gutted by the court in a 2013 decision, could be restored by Congress.
The Affordable Care Act, which is being eroded by judicial decisions, could be replaced with a new health care law, one more comprehensive in coverage.
If Roe v. Wade is diminished or overturned, it could be restored within a health care bill.
If the justices on the court who favor judicial restraint are true to their avowed principles, they will give judicial preference to the so-called super-precedent of deference to congressional prerogative.
All the more reason why this year’s election for both president and Congress is so important.
Leonard Golder
Stow
The writer is an attorney and was a Democratic candidate for Congress in 2018 in Massachusetts’ Third District.