Bruins lose Joakim Nordstrom, who signs with Flames for league minimum

The Flames signed former Bruins fourth-liner Joakim Nordstrom to a one-year, $700,000 deal. No two ways about it: Nordstrom, 28, got squeezed by the COVID-19 market effects.

His game tailed off in 2019-20, in part because of injuries, but for most of his two seasons in Boston he was part of the one of better fourth lines in the league. He logged heavy minutes on the Bruins’ high-ranked penalty kill (1:56 per game, most among forwards). He played in 36 playoff games in two seasons. He is ostensibly in the prime of his career. He was a willing shot-blocker and seemingly popular in the Bruins’ room.