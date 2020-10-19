Buccaneers get nose tackle Steve McLendon from Jets to plug hole in line

The deal that was agreed upon Sunday night will reunite McLendon with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles , who was the Jets' head coach from 2015-18. McLendon will add depth to Tampa Bay’s defensive line, which lost Vita Vea to a season-ending broken ankle Oct. 8.

Tampa Bay will also acquire New York’s 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for the Buccaneers' sixth-rounder in 2022, according to the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the trade.

A person with direct knowledge of the move says the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a trade that sends veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 34-year-old McLendon becomes the second veteran player to part ways with the Jets in the past week. New York released running back Le’Veon Bell last Tuesday after he and coach Adam Gase didn’t see eye to eye on how he was being used in the Jets' struggling offense.

With the Jets 0-6 for the first time since 1996 and the NFL’s only winless team, New York could be far from finished dealing and selling off players and reshaping its roster before what will likely be a busy offseason.

McLendon spent his first seven NFL seasons with Pittsburgh before signing a three-year, $12 million contract with New York in 2016. He quickly became one of the team’s locker room leaders, with several of the young defensive players, including Quinnen Williams, crediting McLendon with helping them adjust to life in the NFL.

McLendon was re-signed to a one-year deal by the Jets in March 2019, and then given a one-year extension last October. He was scheduled to become a free agent after this season and was unlikely to be re-signed by New York.

Titans lose Lewan to torn ACL

The Tennessee Titans are going to have to finish this season without left tackle Taylor Lewan because of a torn right ACL.

Lewan announced Monday on social media that an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans' 42-36 overtime win over Houston.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever,” Lewan wrote on Twitter.

The three-time Pro Bowl tackle was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown. He was able to walk gingerly off the field and then to the locker room by himself. Lewan’s replacement, Ty Sambrailo, was beaten by J.J. Watt for a sack two plays later with Ryan Tannehill stripped of the ball.

But the Titans (5-0) pulled out the overtime win to remain one of the NFL’s three undefeated teams.

Crennel: Blame me for OT loss

J.J. Watt took responsibility for Houston’s 42-36 overtime loss to Tennessee this weekend after the defense was unable to get a stop after Deshaun Watson put the Texans up late.

On Monday, interim coach Romeo Crennel said he appreciated Watt’s sentiment, but that the loss was not on him.

“I’m the head coach and the buck stops at my desk,” Crennel said. “So, I’m the reason that we ended up losing that game. That’s the way everybody’s going to look at it eventually down the road. If that were not the case, you would be talking to Bill O’Brien right now.”

Crennel led the Texans to their first win in Week 5 after taking over following O’Brien’s firing, but the veteran coach was unable to help them close out Sunday’s game and they fell to 1-5.

Houston led by a touchdown with less than two minutes left on Sunday before the defense allowed a TD pass by Ryan Tannehill with four seconds remaining to tie it before Derrick Henry took a direct snap 5 yards for a score in overtime to give the Titans the 42-36 victory.

Safety Justin Reid is trying to figure out why the defense performs well at times, but completely breaks down on some plays.

“We have the ability to make plays,” Reid said. “We just got to do it not some of the time [but] all the time. And that’s going to be the challenge that I’m going to put on myself and a lot of other guys in the locker room is to be consistent. Do it every play.”

Protocols review finds some fault with Titans

The NFL and the NFL Players Association found instances when the Tennessee Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed in a review given to the team Monday, a person familiar with the investigation told the Associated Press.

Those issues will be taken into consideration for any potential discipline of the Titans.

But the person familiar with the review says there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual — including general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel, or any players — and there was no discussion of punishment, including forfeitures or draft picks.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL, the NFL Players Association, nor the Titans have commented on the review.

The Titans had no comment Monday when asked if the team had received the review’s findings.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have revised protocols based on what officials saw during the review of the Titans, and there are also new procedures for teams dealing with an outbreak or exposed to an outbreak to follow try to mitigate COVID-19 among the league’s teams.

“This is not about discipline,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last week when asked about potential punishment for the Titans. “This is about making sure we’re keeping our personnel safe. And that’s been our entire focus.”

The NFL and its players association sent officials, including infectious disease experts, to Nashville to review how Tennessee had been following protocols during the coronavirus pandemic. The Titans' facility was shut down Sept. 29 after eight positive tests.

The outbreak grew to as many as 24 and forced the NFL to reschedule Tennessee games with Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25 and also a game with Buffalo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.

The review says the Titans cooperated fully with the “comprehensive” look into how the team had been following protocols. Officials found evidence that the Titans had spent significant time and resources during the offseason to prepare their facility to meet protocols agreed to by the NFL and the players association.

Since the outbreak, the Titans also added a HEPA air filtration unit for their locker room and another at the cafeteria. When the Titans stretched before practice last week, they spread across two fields rather than the usual one.

The review did find issues with two areas: mask usage and physical distancing and player workouts.

Video helped reveal instances of failure to comply with the protocol requiring masks be worn at all times inside the facility and on the practice field. Masks also slipped when people congregated in hallways near the locker room or cafeteria.



