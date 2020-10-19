fb-pixel

Dodgers vs. Rays: Here is the schedule for the 2020 World Series

By Associated PressUpdated October 19, 2020, 1 hour ago
Globe Life Park in Texas has a retractable roof.Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Here is the schedule for the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. All games in the best-of-7 series are at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. All games televised on Fox beginning at 8 p.m.

Game 1: Tuesday (Dodgers home team)

Game 2: Wednesday (Dodgers home team)

Game 3: Friday (Rays home team)

Game 4: Saturday (Rays home team)

Game 5: Sunday (Rays home team), if necessary

Game 6: Tuesday (Dodgers home team), if necessary

Game 7: Wednesday (Dodgers home team), if necessary