Dodgers vs. Rays: Here is the schedule for the 2020 World Series

Here is the schedule for the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. All games in the best-of-7 series are at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. All games televised on Fox beginning at 8 p.m.
Game 1: Tuesday (Dodgers home team)
Game 2: Wednesday (Dodgers home team)
Game 3: Friday (Rays home team)
Game 4: Saturday (Rays home team)
Game 5: Sunday (Rays home team), if necessary
Game 6: Tuesday (Dodgers home team), if necessary
Game 7: Wednesday (Dodgers home team), if necessary