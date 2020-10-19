fb-pixel
EMass boys’ soccer: Nauset’s Henry Watson headlines Players of the Week

By Charlie Wolfson Globe Correspondent,Updated October 19, 2020, 34 minutes ago

Top performances from varsity boys’ soccer players in EMass leagues in the past week:

Shane Fonseca, St. John’s Shrewsbury — The junior from Framingham tallied a hat trick for the Pioneers (2-0-1) in a 7-0 Catholic Conference win at Malden Catholic on Friday.

Jacob Guarino, St. Mary’s — The freshman keeper from Salem recorded his second shutout of the season Wednesday — a very busy one, with 15 saves and a 1-0 Catholic Central win over Austin Prep.


Mike Sawicki, Carver — The senior scored two goals and an assist in a 4-1 South Shore win over East Bridgewater on Thursday, and then struck for a hat trick in a 4-0 victory over Hull on Saturday. Sawicki and classmate Dominic Craig sit at 94 and 93 career points, respectively.

Adam Stelljes, Archbishop Williams — The junior helped the Bishops (4-0-1) stay unbeaten by scoring his second hat trick of the season in Saturday’s 4-0 Catholic Central win over St. Joseph Prep.

Henry Watson Nauset — The senior captain keeper recorded two shutouts, helping the Warriors (4-0) to Cape & Islands wins over Barnstable on Tuesday and Falmouth on Thursday.