EMass boys’ soccer: Nauset’s Henry Watson headlines Players of the Week

Shane Fonseca, St. John’s Shrewsbury — The junior from Framingham tallied a hat trick for the Pioneers (2-0-1) in a 7-0 Catholic Conference win at Malden Catholic on Friday.

Top performances from varsity boys’ soccer players in EMass leagues in the past week :

Jacob Guarino, St. Mary’s — The freshman keeper from Salem recorded his second shutout of the season Wednesday — a very busy one, with 15 saves and a 1-0 Catholic Central win over Austin Prep.





Mike Sawicki, Carver — The senior scored two goals and an assist in a 4-1 South Shore win over East Bridgewater on Thursday, and then struck for a hat trick in a 4-0 victory over Hull on Saturday. Sawicki and classmate Dominic Craig sit at 94 and 93 career points, respectively.

Adam Stelljes, Archbishop Williams — The junior helped the Bishops (4-0-1) stay unbeaten by scoring his second hat trick of the season in Saturday’s 4-0 Catholic Central win over St. Joseph Prep.

Henry Watson Nauset — The senior captain keeper recorded two shutouts, helping the Warriors (4-0) to Cape & Islands wins over Barnstable on Tuesday and Falmouth on Thursday.



