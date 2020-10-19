In the fading light of a rare outdoor match, Westfield girls' volleyball prevails at Amherst

Viktoria Pavlyuk leapt up, finished her block, landed back on the grass, and yelled in celebration with her teammates on the Westfield girls' volleyball team as the Bombers tied the fourth set with Amherst, 24-24.

Westfield's Viktoria Pavlyuk (at right) is pictured in action during their game against Amherst Regional. Their match was played outdoors outside of the school due to the COVID-19 situation, and the only home match of the season.

Monday’s match between the two Western Mass teams at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School was held outdoors — the only one of its kind amid a truncated MIAA Fall I season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amherst is conducting classes entirely remotely, so the Hurricanes have not been allowed to practice, or play matches inside the gymnasium. But the team wanted a day to honor its six seniors. Their first two matches were at Holyoke and Agawam, respectively. Their next six games are on the road too.

So, finally at home, they improvised.

Amherst seniors (left to right), Hailey Zabko, Mayouri Yath and Skye Nolan try to keep the crowns that they were presented as part of the "Senior Day" celebration on their respective heads during prematch ceremonies Monday afternoon. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Westfield, however, stole the elation of a home win, as Emma Metcalf’s ace on the next point as daylight waned gave the Bombers a 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 26-24 victory.

It was an unorthodox match set against the picturesque backdrop framed by the brilliant red and orange hues of the Pioneer Valley’s peak fall foliage , with barking dogs and an adjacent soccer practice posing the only distractions. Some players opted to wear their standard indoor volleyball shoes while others wore sneakers. Pavlyuk had hoped for a different option.

“I wanted to play barefoot but they wouldn’t let us,” said Pavyluk, who had a team-high 17 kills. “You get so much better [traction] that way.”

Amherst's Mayouri Yath sails high as she serves with colorful autumn trees as the backdrop on Monday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Westfield (4-0) trailed late in the fourth set, and it looked as if the match would go to a fifth set with little daylight remaining. Amherst (2-1) led 23-20, but Westfield went on a quick 4-1 run with two blocks to tie the score.

“We said that the team that would win tonight would be the team that played better volleyball,” said Westfield coach Tyler Wingate. "I thought both teams played pretty well, considering the circumstances. [Amherst] played really hard, they made it really difficult for us. In a normal year, this is a tough place to come and play.

“They’re a very good home team . . . We prepared as much as we could.”

Nicole Lambert led Amherst with nine kills.

Boys' soccer

Canton 2, North Attleborough 0 — Colton Mirliani found the back of the net twice for the Bulldogs (3-0-2) in a Hockomock League win over the Red Rocketeers (1-3-1).

Duxbury 2, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Will Gallagher scored once and Doug Dannemiller buried a penalty kick to lift the Dragons (3-1-2) to the Patriot League victory.

Greater Lowell 3, Shawsheen 0 — Senior Tyler Archibald scored twice and classmate Matt Hemenway picked up his first varsity goal for the Rams (3-0-1) in the Commonwealth win.

Hingham 3, Marshfield 1 — Will O’Connor, Cole Sampson, and Andrew Teague all scored for the Harbormen (3-1-1) in the Patriot League victory.

Mansfield 4, Attleboro 0 — Sagar Koul and Tommy Lanzillo bookended the scoring for the Hornets (4-1).

Milford 1, King Philip 0 — Lucas DaSilva fired in a direct kick in the 67th minute to keep the host Hawks unbeaten at 5-0 in the Hockomock League.

Pentucket 3, North Reading 0 — Will Roberts (2 goals) and Max Markuns (1 goal) provided the scoring while Tyler Correnti made five saves to keep the clean sheet for Pentucket (1-0-1).

Scituate 7, Plymouth South 0 — Senior John Fogarty had a hat trick for the Sailors (4-0-1) in a Patriot League win over the Panthers (1-4).

Bishop Feehan 1, Bishop Stang 0 — Junior Craig Scharland’s sixth minute goal proved to be the difference for the Shamrocks (5-0).

Girls' soccer

Bridgewater-Raynham 6, Durfee 0 — Ava Forbes-Smith and Casey Connors each scored twice in the win for the Trojans (4-0).

Hingham 6, Marshfield 0 — Claire Murray netted a pair of goals and Ava Varholak added a goal and an assist for the Harborwomen (4-0-1) in the Patriot League win.

Newburyport 4, Georgetown 1 — Allie Waters scored twice for the Clippers (3-1-1) in a Cape Ann League victory over the Royals.

Quincy 2, Plymouth South 1 — Emilia Henry notched both goals for the Presidents (1-3) to present Bridget Coleman her first win as head coach.

Scituate 4, Hanover 3 — Elizabeth Finn’s scoring streak continues as she’s scored in every game this season for the Sailors (5-0) including two in the win over the Indians (2-1-0).

Silver Lake 1, Plymouth North 0 — Rachel Ryan had the lone goal for the Lakers (2-2-1) in a Patriot League win over the Eagles (3-3).

Oliver Ames 2, Sharon 0 — Junior Alexa Lane scored in the first half for the Tigers (1-0-4) and classmate Camryn O’Connor followed with a goal in the second in a Hockomock League win over the Eagles (0-5).

Field hockey

Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Annie D’Ambrosia, Caleigh Shaw and Grace Kilngaman scored for the Shamrocks (2-1) in a Catholic Central League win over the Crusaders (2-3-1).

Needham 2, Natick 0 — Grace Kelley and Ally Yee had goals for the Rockets (3-0) in a Bay State Conference win over the Redhawks.

Pentucket 4, North Reading 2 — Liv Reagan scored twice and added an assist for host Pentucket (2-1) in a Cape Ann League win over the Hornets (3-2-1).

Boys' golf

Bridgewater-Raynham 84, Dartmouth 70 — The Trojans clinched the Southeastern Conference title -- their eighth league title in a row -- at Allendale Country Club behind 22 points apiece from Luke Taylor and Justin Peters.

Dover-Sherborn 222, Dedham 285 — Tim Hill, John Phillips, and Ben Schroeder shot even-par 36s for the Raiders in the Tri-Valley League win.

Hopkinton 242, Ashland 264 — Senior Ryan Lundy shot an even-par 36 for the Hillers in a Tri-Valley League match against the Clockers at Hopkinton Country Club.

Newburyport 140, Triton 128 — Andrew Cullen and Sam Lyman notched 28 points apiece to pace the Clippers (9-0) to the Cape Ann victory. Cael Kohan racked up 40 points for Triton.

Plymouth North 276, Duxbury 259 — Henry MacQuarrie (4), Owen Hamilton (41), and Nathan Elliot (42) paced the Dragons to the Patriot League win.

St. John’s Prep 232, Xaverian 240 — Alex Landry fired a 2-under-par 34 and Emmet Phelan added a 37 as the Eagles earned the Catholic Conference win at Ferncroft CC. Joey Lenane carded a 36 for Xaverian.

Weston 87, Bedford 37 — Jacob Finard shot a 1-over-par 37 to lead the Wildcats (7-0) to the Dual County League win at Patriot Golf Club in Bedford.

. . .

During a practice round on Monday, Bishop Stang sophomore Kyle Farias aced the 154-yard, par 3, seventh hole at the Country Club of New Bedford with a very difficult pin placement. It was the first career hole-in-one for the two-year varsity golfer.