Jonathan Jones shows himself to be a lockdown defender for Patriots

Jones was a real bright spot in New England’s 18-12 loss, allowing just one catch for 16 yards despite being targeted by Lock eight times. Jones had a pair of pass breakups and capped the day with a nifty over-the-shoulder interception of Lock that set the stage for New England’s final comeback attempt.

"I think at the last minute [receiver Tim Patrick] tipped it and then that kind of altered it a little bit, but we practice long ball drills over and over,'' Jones said Monday.

Advertisement

You’d have to forgive Lock if thought he was seeing double (well, aside from the McCourtys) or even triple as Jones roamed all over the defense and kept foiling Lock play after play. Jones started the day at safety and also spent time playing some slot corner and boundary corner. It didn’t matter where he lined up, he spent the day in receivers' jerseys and Lock’s head.

Jones, who had four tackles, said being able to adjust to different assignments from series to series or play to play has become second nature.

"For me, just trying to slow it down with just learning the concept,'' said Jones. "Just kind of learning how the whole defense works and at that point, it’s just plug and play. If you’re the safety, if you’re the corner, you’re the star, whatever it may be, the more you can learn how things around you are moving, it always slows it down for you, so if you hear a call, you kind of know where you fit in on that play.''

With quarterbacks having to deal Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson in the secondary, it’s easy to see why quarterbacks would set their sights on trying to exploit Jones. The fifth-year veteran just keeps proving that’s not a great strategy.

Advertisement

Aside from the interception, Jones’s most impressive play came late in the third quarter when he swiped a ball out of the hand’s of tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (he was giving up 7 inches and nearly 70 pounds in that matchup) in the end zone to wipe out a would-be touchdown.

Bill Belichick said Jones’s growth and versatility have made him a very dependable player.

"Jon was in on several pass breakups and also made some tackles around the line of scrimmage,'' the coach said Monday. "He did a good job in the run for us. Played a combination of safety and corner roles. Had a real productive game. He was tested multiple times and was really in good position, played the ball well.

"The interception he had was an outstanding play on the ball. He really tracked it well and made a heck of a catch. He had another good game for us. He’s been a really solid player for us this year and really, every year.''

Kinsey gets called back

The Patriots re-signed receiver Mason Kinsey to the practice squad and released receiver Devin Ross. Kinsey, who starred at Division 3 Berry and was with the Titans this summer, was signed in September and released earlier this month. Ross was released after a solid camp but quickly signed to the practice squad . . . The Patriots could get some reinforcements back this week with center David Andrews (thumb) and rookie linebacker Josh Uche (foot) eligible to return from injured reserve after missing three games. Wednesday’s practice will help clarify their statuses . . . Belichick gave an update on nose tackle Beau Allen, who signed in March but has yet to practice with an undisclosed ailment and has been on IR since Sept. 7. "Beau’s working hard and we’ll just take it day by day. If and when he’s ready, we’ll put him out there.'’

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.