Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick announces retirement after 47 years as NHL broadcaster

“I hope I can handle retirement OK, especially since I’ve never done it before,” Emrick told the New York Post. “But I’ve just been extremely lucky for 50 years. And NBC has been so good to me, especially since the pandemic, when I was allowed to work from home in a studio NBC created. Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right.”

Mike “Doc” Emrick, whose inviting style and lyrical use of language placed him among the most popular broadcasters in sports, announced Monday that he was retiring as NBC Sports’s hockey play-by-play voice.

Advertisement

Emrick began his career in the early 1970s calling minor league hockey games, mostly for East Coast teams, including the AHL’s Maine Mariners from 1977-80, and ascended over the following decades to call 22 Stanley Cup Finals, 45 Game 7s in the postseason, 19 Winter Classic and Stadium Series outdoor games, 14 All-Star Games, and six Olympics.

“It was 50 years ago this fall, with pen and pad in hand at old Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, I got my first chance to cover the National Hockey League. Gordie Howe was a Red Wing, Bobby Hull was a Blackhawk, Bobby Orr was a Bruin,” said Emrick in a statement Monday morning.

"A time like this makes me recall that we have seen a lot together. The biggest crowd ever, 105,000 at Michigan Stadium. A gold-medal game that required overtime between the two North American powers in Vancouver.

“Things change over 50 years, but much of what I love is unchanged from then to now and into the years ahead. I still get chills seeing the Stanley Cup. I especially love when the horn sounds, and one team has won and another team hasn’t, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless great display of sportsmanship — the handshake line. I leave you with sincere thanks.”

Advertisement

The list of accolades Emrick has accumulated in his career is staggering. In 2008, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, which awarded him the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions to hockey broadcasting. Three years later, Emrick became the first broadcaster ever inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame, one of seven Hall of Fames into which he has been inducted.

He has won eight Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality/Play-by-Play, the most by anyone in that category, including seven straight from 2014-20.

“It has been a privilege and education on hockey’s biggest stage to have sat next to Doc for the last 14 years,” said Eddie Olczyk, who shared a booth with Emrick for 14 seasons as the network’s top NHL analyst. “I will miss his stories, his preparation, his play-by-play, his friendship, and our dinners on the road. But most of all, I will miss his trust.”

In retirement, Emrick will occasionally write and narrate video essays for NBC Sports’s NHL coverage.

Emrick, who was tagged with the nickname Doc after receiving his PhD in broadcast communications from Bowling Green in 1976, began his career during the 1970-71 season when he covered the Penguins as a freelance reporter for the Beaver County Times.

Advertisement

After his journey through the minors, he became the first NHL voice of the New Jersey Devils in 1982-83. He also called games for the Philadelphia Flyers for several years. He is perhaps best known for his time at NBC, but he also called games for ESPN, Fox, and ABC though the years, and he even did some NFL for CBS in the early ’90s, calling the first pass of Brett Favre’s career.

“Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick is a national treasure; simply put, he’s one of the best ever to put on a headset in the history of sports broadcasting,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president of production for NBC and NBCSN. "Doc’s love of the game and his unmatched style produced true artistry, engaged new fans and quickly became the soundtrack of hockey.

“He lived at the rink on game days, spending countless hours at morning skates to find one more story to seamlessly weave into his frenetic, yet lyrical, call of a game. Doc always found the right words to meet the moment. It’s impossible to put into words the impact Doc has had not only on the game of hockey, but for anyone who has had the distinct pleasure to work with him.”

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.