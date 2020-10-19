NASCAR lifts suspension of Cup Series driver Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson can return to NASCAR competition next season following a long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video game. He was suspended in April for after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing. Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week and the clearance came Monday. “The work I’ve done over the last six months has had a major impact on me. I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future,” Larson said. Larson has spent significant time with retired soccer star Tony Sanneh , whose foundation works on youth development and empowerment in the Minneapolis area. Larson also met with former Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee and visited her foundation in East St. Louis, and also spoke with Max Siegel , the CEO of USA Track & Field who also runs a NASCAR-sanctioned team that is part of the stock car series' diversity program. Larson also has spent the time away from NASCAR racing sprint cars, his passion, with a phenomenal success rate. He’s won 41 times so far this year and rebuilt a devout fanbase along the way. He was considered the top free agent prospect before his firing, which ended eight seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing. Larson has long been considered a future star for NASCAR and presumably had his pick of cars for 2021. Instead, he’s hoping sponsors will agree to back him for a return to NASCAR. Larson is thought to be getting an open seat at Hendrick Motorsports, although the car number and sponsor affiliations are not clear.





College football









Pac-12 sets cancellation, tiebreaker policies

The Pac-12 has established cancellation and tiebreaker policies for its virus-truncated football season. The conference announced a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship players — with various position minimums — must be available for any team to participate in a game. If a school does not elect to play the game shorthanded, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest. The Pac-12′s seven-game, conference-only season is scheduled to begin Nov. 7 and the conference is taking potential cancellations into account in its tiebreaker policies.

MLB

Nationals hire Hickey as pitching coach

With a staff to rebuild, Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez turned quickly to an old and familiar friend, Jim Hickey, as the club’s new pitching coach. The move reunited Martinez with Hickey after they spent seven years together with the Tampa Bay Rays. Hickey, 59, has spent 15 seasons as a pitching coach with the Houston Astros, the Rays and the Chicago Cubs. Hickey left the Cubs in November 2018 and has since been a special assistant for player development with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Washington had this opening once it parted ways with Paul Menhart earlier this month. Menhart was the pitching coach for most of 2019 and all of 2020. But Martinez’s new contract, a multiyear deal signed in late September, gave him more autonomy with his staff. Menhart, hitting coach Kevin Long and bench coach Chip Hale have not had their contracts renewed. Tim Bogar, Bobby Henley, Henry Blanco and Pat Roessler are the other holdovers from last season, and all four were on expiring deals.

Golf

Pembroke’s Foberg wins Mass. Senior Amateur

Don Foberg of Pembroke and Plymouth CC captured the 60th Massachusetts Senior Amateur Championship last week at windy Willowbend in Mashpee, shooting an even-par 70 in the second and final day to edge Steven Tasho of Thorny Lea by two shots. Foberg, 66, is the first player to win the Mass. Senior and Mass. Super Senior championships in consecutive seasons. “It feels awesome,” Foberg told Mass. Golf. “When you look at the guys we get to play with — Steve Tasho, Keith Smith, Frank Vana and Kevin Carey, Joe Walker — down the list of guys who are legends in golf. . . just to be able to compete with them for me is awesome because I’m no spring chicken.”

JIM HOBAN

Miscellany

MLS launches diversity initiatives

Major League Soccer announced a series of initiatives to combat racism, advocate for social justice and increase diversity in the sport. MLS says the programs came after several months of discussions with key league stakeholders, including a recent meeting between the MLS board and the Black Players For Change, an independent organization of more than 170 MLS players coaches and staff aimed at confronting racial inequality. MLS commissioner Don Garber will sit on a new diversity committee consisting of members of the MLS board of governors, representatives of Black Players For Change, club executives, coaches, former MLS players and members of Pitch Black, a resource group of Black employees from the MLS office. The committee will work with the league to develop a strategy toward diversity, inclusion, opportunity and social justice . . . Steve Johnson upset former US Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach the second round of the Cologne Championships.

