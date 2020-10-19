Revolution played at home again, and lost again, this time to Philadelphia

FOXBOROUGH — Of all the odd occurrences of recent months, the Revolution’s home-field paradox ranks among the most puzzling. The Revolution dropped a 2-1 decision to the Philadelphia Union Monday night, but remained in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, despite their second successive loss at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution (7-5-7, 28 points), who visit Nashville SC Friday, have four games remaining in the season, one at home, where they have a 1-3-5 mark. The Union (11-3-5, 38 points) have not lost to the Revolution since 2017.

The Union opened the scoring on a first-half own goal, then extended the lead on Anthony Fontana’s 69th-minute score. Fontana chipped over Matt Turner from close range off a Jamiro Monteiro feed, a finish similar to one of his goals in a 2-1 win the last time the teams met. Fontana, 20, has scored four of his seven career goals against the Revolution.