Revolution played at home again, and lost again, this time to Philadelphia

FOXBOROUGH — Of all the odd occurrences of recent months, the Revolution’s home-field paradox ranks among the most puzzling. The Revolution dropped a 2-1 decision to the Philadelphia Union Monday night, but remained in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, despite their second successive loss at Gillette Stadium.
The Revolution (7-5-7, 28 points), who visit Nashville SC Friday, have four games remaining in the season, one at home, where they have a 1-3-5 mark. The Union (11-3-5, 38 points) have not lost to the Revolution since 2017.
The Union opened the scoring on a first-half own goal, then extended the lead on Anthony Fontana’s 69th-minute score. Fontana chipped over Matt Turner from close range off a Jamiro Monteiro feed, a finish similar to one of his goals in a 2-1 win the last time the teams met. Fontana, 20, has scored four of his seven career goals against the Revolution.
Tajon Buchanan scored for the Revolution, running to the edge of the penalty area, then sending a shot off the underside of the bar in the 81st minute. Two minutes later, Buchanan appeared to equalize, but was ruled offside as he finished a Teal Bunbury cross. The Revolution had chances to even the score, but Andre Blake made a flying save off a Lee Nguyen free kick (85th) and Nguyen fired high from close range in added time.
Advertisement
The Revolution controlled possession and were raining crosses into the penalty area for most of the early part of the game. Then, the Union upped the intensity, setting a physical tone. The Union floored Scott Caldwell twice within seconds, the first of four fouls in a two-minute span. That seemed to defuse the Revolution attack, and the Union capitalized.
Kacper Przybylko took a throw-in and found Kai Wagner, whose low cross from the left side of the penalty area was redirected just inside the near post and off Turner’s right hand for an own goal by Andrew Farrell.
Advertisement