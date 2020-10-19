UMass adds a second football game to its 2020 schedule

The UMass football season is not over after all. Two days after losing what had been its only scheduled game for the 2020 season, the school announced it would travel to West Virginia to take on No. 22 Marshall Nov. 7.

After initially announcing it would not play football this fall, the university decided Sept. 21 to go ahead with a season, provided it could find opponents. On Oct. 8, the school announced it had Georgia Southern scheduled for a game nine days later. The Minutemen dropped a 41-0 decision Saturday.

Marshall (4-0) competes in Conference USA and has already had two games postponed this season.