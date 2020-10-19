Upholding COVID-19 guidelines has been a tough call for high school soccer officials

For Roger Stone , a 25-year high school and college soccer official, the transition has been difficult. He’s constantly playing out in his mind about whether or not to blow the whistle when players converge for the ball. Stone calls this season’s officiating schizophrenic.

Officials too have been forced to adapt to no intentional body contact — or headers — and direct kicks, and enforcing social distancing. Blowing whistles have been replaced with sounds of an electronic whistle.

Players and coaches are not the only ones learning to adjust to a new style of soccer with the pandemic-prompted modifications from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

“This is a real challenge because many aspects of the game are being taken away,” said Stone. “We’re being asked to call a much different game and it’s difficult. It’s really schizophrenic if you’re calling COVID-19 modified rules. You get really granular when you’re just looking at where hands are.”

When Stone’s not making a call, he’s usually reminding coaches and players of the modifications. During Saturday’s Wayland at Bedford in the Dual County League, Stone told players at least a dozen times to keep 6 feet apart on kick-ins and indirect kicks. A Wayland defender also instinctively headed the ball, drawing a chuckle from Stone.

“The players make a mistake and they grab their head,” said Stone. “The innocence of the game has not been lost.”

Michael Champagne, a 12-year official based in Woburn, typically prepares for his assignments by reviewing tactics that help put him in the best position to make a call. This season, those normal tactics have been pushed aside.





Instead of focusing on the ball, Champagne said his eyes are now locked in on the players, closely examining if an accidental push or swipe at the ball is enough to warrant a COVID-19 modified whistle.

“I’m certainly looking at a different game,” said Champagne. “I can tell my gears have changed and that I’m not necessarily focused on tactics being played because they’re not the same. I’m watching players a lot closer than I am the ball.”

Officials such as Stone and Champagne, who operate under direction of the Eastern Massachusetts Soccer Officials Association, are also receiving more guidance and teaching from superiors this season. When the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force released its fall guidelines in late August, EMSOA held a series of Zoom meetings with all 570 officials to go through each modification.

Each week, officials have a follow-up meeting with the executive board to discuss different situations they encountered and formulate solutions. The EMSOA is also holding a mid-season Zoom meeting this week to recap the first half of the season.

“The training has been pretty significant,” said Wayne Brown, a 40-year official who is a member of the executive board. “We’re trying to add more value to the continued training. We’ve really upped our presence in terms of our leadership, structure, and to be at games and help refs. There’s a constant flow of information.”

Concord-Carlisle coach Ray Pavlik said officials had a more difficult transition to adapting to the new rules than players and coaches. Those officials have been trained their whole lives to call a foul when they see certain scenarios. This fall, that is different.

In Concord-Carlisle’s first six games, though, Pavlik said he has noticed improvement from officials as they’ve become accustomed to the new style of play. There are some officials who will call more COVID-19 fouls than others, but consistency and open communication is key.

“They have a really tough job and I feel like overall we’ve seen them do a really good job," said Pavlik. "They’re open to talking about it, different interpretations, and any concerns. It’s been good.”

During Saturday's Dual County League boys' soccer matchup between Wayland and host Bedford, referee Roger Stone was ever mindful of the impact of MIAA modifications on soccer officials. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Direct kicks

▪ Carver’s dynamic duo of senior forwards, Mike Sawicki and Dominic Craig, have combined to fill the stat sheet for four years now. The pair have frequently set each other up for goals, evidenced by the fact they are almost dead even in career points: Sawicki has 94 points in four years as a starter, while Craig has 93.

Their escapades this week included matching two-goal, one-assist performances on Thursday in a 4-1 win over East Bridgewater, and a 4-0 win over Hull on Saturday that included a hat trick from Sawicki and two assists from Craig. Two of Sawicki’s goals on Saturday were assisted by his running mate, Craig. Carver coach Mark Alessandri said all of their goals this year were assisted by the other, except for one of Sawicki’s Saturday scores.

“They’ve been doing this for four years now as starters,” Alessandri said. “They just hit the ground running together.”

▪ Lexington is unbeaten to begin the season at 3-0-1. The Minutemen scored an impressive 2-1 victory on the road Saturday over Middlesex League rival Arlington. Senior Aidan Keaveny scored the winner in the game’s final minutes.

▪ Scituate (4-0-1) has scored 23 goals through the season’s first five games while allowing just three. Senior John Fogarty had a hat trick for the Sailors in a convincing 7-0 shutout win over Patriot League foe Plymouth South.

Games to watch

Tuesday, Needham at Natick, 6 p.m. — A good interdivision test in the strong Bay State Conference.

Wednesday, Duxbury at Scituate, 4 p.m. — These two Patriot League teams have combined for just one loss this season.

Wednesday, Bishop Feehan at Cardinal Spellman, 3:30 p.m. — Two unbeaten Catholic Central squads go head to head.

Friday, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at St. John’s Prep, 5 p.m. — The two teams always play close, and they have unfinished business after a 0-0 draw to open the season.

Saturday, Winchester at Arlington, 9 a.m. — The Spy Ponders (1-1-2) will look to pick up the pace when they host the defending state champs in a Middlesex League battle.

Globe correspondent Charlie Wolfson contributed to this report.



