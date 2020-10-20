5 local pop-ups worth seeking out

The Donut Stand A Southboro pop-up doughnut shop from alums of Oleana and Sofra that has picked up serious steam since COVID. Run out of the parking lot at Vin Bin, the family business, each Thursday (preorders start Tuesday). Think flavors like chocolate ganache, tahini, and halva; jelly doughnuts filled with jam made from local farm produce; and the Dad Bod, a vanilla glazed topped with homemade brownies and cookies. Upcoming: Oct. 29 (Oct. 22 is sold out). donutstandma.square.site
Hot Chix Serving up Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches (non-spicy version available too), along with sides like macaroni and cheese, broccoli slaw, and collard greens. Pops up Tuesdays at Pagu in Cambridge, plus other locations. Upcoming: Oct. 24 at Black Lamb, Oct. 29 at Hojoko. www.hotchixboston.com
Lionheart Confections Doughnut pop-ups and more from pastry chef Kate Holowchik, with flavors inspired by Girl Scout cookies and Star Wars-themed doughnuts. Upcoming: CREATE Oct. 24 and Ashmont Grill Oct. 25. www.instagram.com/lionheartconfections
Mimi’s Chūka Diner A tribute to Japanese-style Chinese food, from alums of B&G Oysters. Mimi’s Chūka Diner serves dumplings and more (you can also buy them frozen). Upcoming: Black Lamb Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. www.instagram.com/mimischukadiner
Sekali Chef Derrick Teh’s Malaysian pop-up sells out quickly. Sign up for the e-mail list and watch your inbox like a hawk on Wednesday afternoons. Upcoming: Oct. 25 at Momi Nonmi (but it’s sold out). www.instagram.com/sekaliboston
