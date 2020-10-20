5 local pop-ups worth seeking out

The Donut Stand A Southboro pop-up doughnut shop from alums of Oleana and Sofra that has picked up serious steam since COVID. Run out of the parking lot at Vin Bin, the family business, each Thursday (preorders start Tuesday). Think flavors like chocolate ganache, tahini, and halva; jelly doughnuts filled with jam made from local farm produce; and the Dad Bod, a vanilla glazed topped with homemade brownies and cookies. Upcoming: Oct. 29 (Oct. 22 is sold out). donutstandma.square.site

Hot Chix Serving up Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches (non-spicy version available too), along with sides like macaroni and cheese, broccoli slaw, and collard greens. Pops up Tuesdays at Pagu in Cambridge, plus other locations. Upcoming: Oct. 24 at Black Lamb, Oct. 29 at Hojoko. www.hotchixboston.com