Peter Singer, a foremost philosopher on animal rights, is featured speaker at annual Boston Veg Food Fest

Peter Singer, a foremost philosopher on animal rights, will be the featured speaker at this year’s annual Boston Veg Food Fest, being held virtually from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Singer, 74, is often credited with starting the modern animal rights movement with his 1975 book “Animal Liberation.” The author, co-author, and/or editor/co-editor of more than 50 books, Singer will speak about his latest release, “Why Vegan? Eating Ethically” at the live-streamed event.

While calling the progress that has been made in the plant-based movement “fantastic,” the Australian philosopher, author, and educator (he teaches at Princeton University) said there is still a long way to go.