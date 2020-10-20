Recipe: Layer butternut squash, orecchiette, and a Gruyere sauce in this crunchy-topped pasta bake

Serves 6

Fall's squash season stays for what feels like an eternity. But luckily, there are hundreds of delectable ways to prepare all the squash varieties. Here, a butternut squash becomes both the base for a Gruyere sauce and the tender filler in a pasta bake. The sauce is added to cooked orecchiette with roasted squash pieces, sage, and nutmeg. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and top with panko and Parmesan. The finished dish is hearty, satisfyingly gooey, and crunchy.

Olive oil (for the dish) 1 medium butternut squash (2 1/2 pounds), peeled and seeded or 2 pounds peeled seeded butternut squash 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste ¾ pound orecchiette or other small pasta 3 tablespoons butter 1 medium onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon flour ½ cup white wine 2 cups milk 1 cup heavy cream 1 cup grated Gruyere 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage Pinch of grated nutmeg ½ cup panko or other dry white breadcrumbs ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-inch square baking dish. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. If using a whole butternut with the seeds intact, half it lengthwise and discard the seeds. For either butternut, cut 1-inch dice. Set aside 2 cups. In a bowl, toss the remaining butternut with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, salt, and pepper.

3. Spread the oiled squash in a single layer on the baking sheet. Roast for 30 minutes, or until soft.

4. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the orecchiette or other pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, for 9 to 11 minutes, or until the pasta is tender but still has some bite. Drain into a colander but do not rinse. Return to the cooking pot and toss with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.

5. In a large heavy-based saucepan over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onion, garlic, and the 2 cups raw squash. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring often, or until the squash is beginning to soften.

6. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the wine and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Slowly whisk in the milk and cream. Cook, stirring often, for 20 minutes or until all of the vegetables are very soft.

7. Ladle the vegetables and the liquid in the pan into a blender. Puree until smooth. Tip the mixture to a large bowl. Add the pasta, roasted squash, Gruyere, sage, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Transfer to the baking dish.

8. In a small skillet over medium heat, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Stir in the panko and Parmesan. Remove from the heat and sprinkle the mixture over the baking dish.

9. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling at the edges and the top is golden brown. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick