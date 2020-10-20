Recipe: Simmer a pot of mussels in cider and fennel for a quick weeknight dinner

Serves 4

Steamed mussels make a light meal, simple enough for weeknights. Unlike wild mussels, farmed mussels, which are probably what you're buying today, are very clean. Most don't have the little beards you find on the wild mussels (they look like thin threads attached to the shell). If you see some, just pull them off and discard them. The only other thing you have to know about mussels is to toss out any that do not close as you're rinsing and jostling them, or if they don't open after cooking. These mussels go into a soup pot -- you need plenty of room for them to open -- with sauteed shallots, fennel, garlic, and a bit of fresh thyme. Pour in the hard, dry cider and simmer the broth for a few minutes before gently adding the mussels. Finish the broth with cider vinegar, butter, and fresh parsley and serve with crusty bread to mop it all up.

1 tablespoon olive oil 2 shallots, chopped 1 bulb fresh fennel, halved lengthwise, cored, and chopped 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 2 bottles (12 ounces each) hard, dry cider or 1 bottle (22 ounces) hard, dry cider 4 pounds mussels, debearded, if necessary, and rinsed well 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar 2 tablespoons butter 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a large soup pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the shallots and fennel. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until tender. Add the garlic and thyme and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more.

2. Pour in the hard cider and bring the liquid to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 8 minutes.

3. Add the mussels and stir gently. Cover the pan and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, or until all the mussels open. Discard any that do not open.

4. Stir in the cider vinegar, butter, and parsley. Taste for seasoning, and add salt and pepper, if you like. Spoon the mussels and the broth into large bowls.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick