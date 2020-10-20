Recipe: These crisp, crumble-topped baking dishes are filled with plums, pears, and cranberries

Makes 6 individual desserts

Think of these individual plum, pear, and cranberry crumbles as undemanding little desserts. The buttery topping is as pleasing as pie crust, yet the degree of effort isn't nearly that of pie, and there's no pastry anxiety in a fruit crumble. Plums -- any kind will do here -- are often overlooked as candidates for baking. Their sweet and tart juices are transformed and concentrated in a crumble, and with cranberries and pears in the mix, the result is rustic and charming with flavors that pop. You don’t have to peel the pears, and you could make this in a large baking dish if you want to skip the ramekins, but it's fun when you can set down a single portion in front of everyone. Add whipped cream or ice cream, if you like.

TOPPING

1½ cups flour ⅔ packed dark brown sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon baking powder 10 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons), cut into slices

1. In a food processor, combine the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, and butter.

2. Pulse the mixture until it looks crumbly and is the color of cinnamon toast.

FILLING

Butter (for the dishes) 1 tablespoon flour ⅓ cup dark brown sugar Pinch of salt ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1½ pounds plums, halved, pitted, and cut into wedges 4 Bartlett or Anjou pears, cored and cut into 2-inch pieces 6 ounces (1 1/2 cups) fresh or frozen cranberries 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ cup sliced almonds

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter six 8-ounce ramekins or other individual ovenproof dishes. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a small bowl, mix the flour, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon until blended.

3. In another bowl, combine the plums, pears, and cranberries. Toss gently. Sprinkle with the flour mixture and toss again until the fruit is coated all over. Add the vanilla and toss again.

4. Divide the fruit among the buttered ramekins or dishes. Sprinkle the topping on each and add almonds to each one. Set the dishes on the baking sheet. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, or until the fruit juices are bubbling at the edges and the topping is golden brown.

Sally Pasley Vargas