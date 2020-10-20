‘Schitt’s Creek' star Annie Murphy steps in front the cameras in Brockton

We’re desperately missing “Schitt’s Creek,” but luckily one of the stars of the Emmy-winning show is in our midst.

On Tuesday morning, we happened to stumble upon Annie Murphy — better known to “Creek” fans as Alexis Rose — while the actress was filming her new AMC series in Brockton.

Murphy plays the lead in a dark comedy called “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” about the secret life of a sitcom wife, from writer-creator Valerie Armstrong (of “Lodge 49” fame) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.