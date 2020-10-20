‘Schitt’s Creek' star Annie Murphy steps in front the cameras in Brockton

We’re desperately missing “Schitt’s Creek,” but luckily one of the stars of the Emmy-winning show is in our midst.
On Tuesday morning, we happened to stumble upon Annie Murphy — better known to “Creek” fans as Alexis Rose — while the actress was filming her new AMC series in Brockton.
Murphy plays the lead in a dark comedy called “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” about the secret life of a sitcom wife, from writer-creator Valerie Armstrong (of “Lodge 49” fame) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.
Though the show is set in Worcester, crews have been filming elsewhere in Massachusetts. On Monday, they set up shop in Hingham, even trimming the on-set garbage cans with posters that read “Beautify Worcester.”
Bit of Hollywood in downtown Hingham today. Film crews even changed trash cans to “Worcester” for the filming with @annefrances for @AMC_TV. pic.twitter.com/FmiaOgVrZS— Sgt. Steven Dearth (@SgtDearthHPD) October 20, 2020
On Tuesday morning, Murphy carried a box of Dunkin’ Donuts around the Brockton set, though we couldn’t tell if it was a prop or breakfast. (Why not both?)
For those who grew accustomed to seeing Murphy outfitted in chic boho dresses and sky-high heels on “Schitt’s Creek,” the actress’s new look -- jeans, a sweater, and an olive drab jacket -- was decidedly more down to earth.
We also thought we spied one of Murphy’s costars in the new series, actor Matt Dellapina. Also starring in the AMC show are Raymond Lee, Brian Howe, Alex Bonifer, Mary Hollis Inboden, and Eric Peterson, who plays the title role of Kevin, according to Deadline.com.
Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.