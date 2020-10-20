Summer Shack’s lobster pie is on-demand comfort food you can keep in your freezer

Jasper White’s Summer Shack restaurants, a place for fried whole belly clams and pan-roasted lobster, make a 9-inch, hefty lobster pot pie with a thick, buttery crust, and they ship it nationwide. Laden with chunks of fresh lobster meat (almost a pound), it’s filled with carrots, peas, shallots, and potatoes in heavy cream with seasonings. Dry sherry lifts the lush filling, which is as rich as lobster bisque. The pot pie can feed four ($60 plus shipping), but once you get started, that might be too many to share it with. It arrives ready to bake, but can also keep in the freezer for up to three months. It’s the ultimate New England comfort food and a delicious gift. To order, visit summershackrestaurant.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND